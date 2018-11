GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man in his 40s was found dead on the streets of Dublin this morning.

He was found on Cook Street at 8am this morning.

It is understood that the man was a rough sleeper.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a morgue. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.