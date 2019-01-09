These 10 nominees are battling it out to be named Irish Album of the Year

THE 10 NOMINEES for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize have been announced.

The award is perhaps the most sought-after new music prize in the Irish music industry is given to what is judged as Irish Album of the Year.

The 10 nominees for this year’s award are:

The Academic – Tales From The Backseat

Delorentos – True Surrender

Just Mustard – Wednesday

Kojaque – Deli Daydreams

O Emperor – Jason

Lisa O’Neill – Heard A Long Gone Song

Saint Sister – Shape Of Silence

Rejjie Snow – Dear Annie

Villagers – The Art Of Pretending To Swim

Wyvern Lingo – Wyvern Lingo

The winning album will be announced as part of a live show in Dublin’s Vicar Street on 7 March that will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM and recorded for a later TV broadcast.

Tickets for the live show can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

This is the 14th year of the Choice Music Prize with two those nominated this year having previously won the award, Delorentos in 2012 and Villagers in 2013.

Other previous winners of the award include SOAK, The Gloaming and The Divine Comedy.

The actual prize for the winning artist is €10,000 and it the fund is supported by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).