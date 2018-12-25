This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'

Most problems were related to streaming and buffering.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,015 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399861
A still from Fair City on the RTÉ Player
A still from Fair City on the RTÉ Player
A still from Fair City on the RTÉ Player

RTÉ HAS LAUNCHED a new Player service after receiving numerous complaints from viewers about streaming problems. 

The state broadcaster received dozens of emails from members of the public containing feedback about its online Player service between October 2017 and October 2018. 

A selection of the complaints sent to RTÉ was released to TheJournal.ie following a Freedom of Information request.

The RTÉ Information Office received eight emails about the Player from October to December 2017 and 39 emails from 1 January to 25 October 2018.

A number of people were unhappy with the quality of the Player’s streaming function. Comments from viewers received by RTÉ included the following: 

  • “Player can crash on multiple occasions … slow and pixellated [sic] … poor quality software”
  • “Program [sic] froze during advertisements”
  • “Absolutely terrible service”
  • “Numerous freezes of the feed … unwatchable”
  • “RTE Player is crap … invest in technology delivery”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said the broadcaster “always listens to audience feedback”, adding that the new service, which was launched two weeks ago, has “enhanced content and improved functionality”. 

“It is now available on web and mobile apps, and a full suite of Smart TV apps are in development for delivery soon. We will continue to improve the service on an ongoing basis.

“As a dual-funded media organisation, RTÉ is statutorily obliged to supplement licence fee income with commercial revenue to deliver on its range of public services,” they stated. 

The majority of the feedback received by RTÉ during the period in question related to technical issues and problems with streaming and buffering.

In terms of other complaints, one individual said they were “sick to the very core of having to watch adverts”, writing: “I have actually stopped watching RTE Player recently because of it.”

Another person complained that the Player’s Fair City Extras preview content was showing the previous episode rather than the next one due to air. 

One viewer urged RTÉ to reconsider its 30-day policy (how long a programme remains on the Player) and it was explained to them that this limit is set due to rights restrictions and licensing agreements on certain programmes. 

With reporting by Killian Woods 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Watch: Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at the age of seven is 'marginal'
    44,461  63
    2
    		Mount Etna, the biggest active volcano in Europe, has erupted (but it's not believed to be dangerous)
    44,082  12
    3
    		#WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    38,280  66
    Fora
    1
    		5 inspiring stories from Irish founders who came back from the brink
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		The Class of '92 Manchester United star who never graduated
    54,186  8
    2
    		'I spoke to him: 'If football has done this to you Dad, I promise you I’ll make sure the whole world knows''
    39,195  7
    3
    		'My chance to play in the Premier League was probably taken away from me... I have to move on from that'
    17,469  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A handy (and definitive) list of the greatest Christmas ads in living memory
    12,072  22
    2
    		50 of the funniest tweets by Irish women in 2018
    5,506  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
    5,437  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    CHRISTMAS
    Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    Opinion: Top five parenting tips to surviving Christmas
    What does your choice of Christmas sweets say about you?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Dunphy to hurling's meaning: some of our favourite sportswriting of 2018
    Dunphy to hurling's meaning: some of our favourite sportswriting of 2018
    'My chance to play in the Premier League was probably taken away from me... I have to move on from that'
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie