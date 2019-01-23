RTÉ receives more than 500 pieces of feedback over Prime Time programme about transgender issues

RTÉ HAS RECEIVED hundreds of pieces of feedback in relation to a Prime Time programme about transgender issues which aired last night.

The broadcaster revealed that it was sent more than 500 emails ahead of the airing of the programme at 9.30pm, and has since received 35 emails so far.

All broadcasters are required to put in place a practice for dealing with complaints from those who believe they may be in breach of the Broadcasting Act.

The programme examined the growth in the number of young people seeking to change gender.

Its broadcast followed a demonstration outside RTÉ studios yesterday over the programme, with demonstrators fearful that transphobic views would be included.

An online petition ahead of the broadcast also called for the removal of the writer Graham Linehan – who has previously expressed views on transgender issues – received thousands of signatures.

According to its website, RTÉ is obliged under the Broadcasting Act to ensure that the treatment of current affairs, including matters which are the subject of public debate, are “fair to all interests concerned”.

A spokeswoman for RTÉ revealed that one official complaint so far, which can only be sent after a programme airs, had been received in relation to last night’s programme today.