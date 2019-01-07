This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What is the truth behind Resistance's forced adoption storyline that really got people talking?

It’s loosely based on the incredibly story of Cork spies Florence and Josephine O’Donoghue.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,562 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426816
Simone Kirby as Ursula Sweeney in Resistance.
Image: RTÉ Player
Simone Kirby as Ursula Sweeney in Resistance.
Simone Kirby as Ursula Sweeney in Resistance.
Image: RTÉ Player

RTÉ’S NEW WAR of Independence drama Resistance began last night, prompting the usual online debate about the dramatisation of historical events.

Creator Colin Teevan was expecting as much, telling TheJournal.ie that dealing with Twitter reaction is all part and parcel of making TV shows.

Teevan is especially used to the reaction, having also been behind 1916 drama Rebellion from three years ago.

Resistance is a direct follow-up to Rebellion, following several of the same characters from the Easter Rising to the War of Independence.

When he spoke to us, Teevan said that some of the best stories he came across when researching for the show were not from gun battles or the high politics but from “the little asides of history”.

It was one such subplot that got a lot of people talking on Twitter.

In last night’s Resistance, a character working in Dublin Castle called Ursula Sweeney was shown fighting to see her son who had been taken from her by nuns in a convent.

We heard that Sweeney’s son is to be adopted to a wealthy family in Boston against her wishes and that there is little she can do about it.

In desperation, she’s put in contact with the IRA and is told they may be able to get her son back if she starts feeding them information.

Judging by the reaction online, the inclusion of a forced adoption storyline seemed to be divisive among those watching the show.

What some pointed out however is that this particular storyline is based on fact, even if the true life story is based in Cork and not Dublin.

The case concerned is that of Josephine Marchment Brown and the retrieval of her eldest son from Wales by the IRA.

Josephine subsequently married Florence O’Donoghue, Cork’s top IRA spy who later became a historian.

Their story is told in the book Florence and Josephine O’Donoghue’s War of Independence and it details the influence for the forced adoption storyline we saw in Resistance.

Josephine was the daughter of an RIC officer from Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick and her first husband was Coleridge Marchment, who died in the First World War.

PastedImage-28239 Florence and Josephine O’Donoghue. Source: irishacademicpress.ie

After his death, Josephine lost custody of her eldest son Reggie to her parents-in-law following a bitter custody battle.

During this period, Josephine worked at the Victoria Barracks and was secretary to the head of the British Army in Munster and she was put in touch with the IRA by a local priest.

It was agreed that she would pass on details of British troop movements to the IRA who then kidnapped her son from Wales and brought him back to Ireland.

The operation was partly organised by Florence O’Donoghue and was approved by Michael Collins.

Even when her son was returned, he stayed with Josephine’s sister and she could only meet him in secret for the duration of the War.

Her work became a vital source of information amid the intense fighting in the region and even more key when Munster was placed under martial law in 1920.

Josephine married Florence in secret on 27 April 1921 and they lived out their lives in Loughlene, Douglas Road, Cork with their two sons and two daughters, and her two sons from her first marriage.

The kept the story of Reggie secret for 40 years and Josephine’s work as a spy went largely untold until the 1950s. She never claimed a military pension she was entitled to.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    58,024  70
    2
    		Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    57,466  38
    3
    		'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    53,081  67
    Fora
    1
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    501  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you believe all the economic doom and gloom predicted for 2019?
    183  0
    3
    		Stores warn a tax hike on food supplements is 'completely inconsistent' with health policy
    175  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland's McAteer fumes at referee over red card after Star Sixes clash with England striker Owen
    37,407  15
    2
    		'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    34,176  22
    3
    		LIVE: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    29,222  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dancing With The Stars viewers were divided over 'objectifying' comments about Peter Stringer's body
    6,469  2
    2
    		Here's 14 of the best frocks from this year's Golden Globes
    5,856  0
    3
    		The Chrissy Metz-Alison Brie debacle shows how awards nights are still all about dividing women
    5,484  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Getting honest about music and mental health: 'I remember things in the book I spent years trying to forget'
    Getting honest about music and mental health: 'I remember things in the book I spent years trying to forget'
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    After 30 years, the tiny doughnut kiosk on Dublin's O'Connell Street is still going strong
    Local residents 'fed up' at delays in building 640 homes on Oscar Traynor Road
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Dublin City Council spent over €600,000 on design consultants for College Green Plaza
    Dublin City Council made almost €100,000 from impounding hundreds of cars this year
    IRELAND
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie