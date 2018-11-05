This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Gripping and gritty': Praise for new RTÉ crime drama set around direct provision centre

The Irish Refugee Council said it hopes this show will contribute to the conversation taking place around the direct provision system.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 5 Nov 2018, 11:30 AM
53 minutes ago 4,943 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323137
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ’s NEWEST CRIME drama went down well last night, as the first episode was described by viewers as ‘refreshing’ and ‘gripping’.

Taken Down centres around the investigation of the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant whose body was found close to a direct provision centre.

The team behind the fictional series includes Love/Hate writer Stuart Carolan and best-selling novelist Jo Spain.

Today the Irish Refugee Council said it is “good to finally see this experience feature in mainstream media in a genre that falls outside of news and current affairs programming”.

The experience of direct provision is all too often one of isolation and a sense of being unseen or forgotten by Irish society. We hope that the show will contribute to the conversation taking place around direct provision and finding an alternative way of accommodating people seeking asylum in Ireland.

“For too long, the challenges experienced by people in the asylum system have been overlooked,” they added. 

“At the same time, narratives around refugees are often framed in terms of victimhood but, in our experience the men, women and children who have suffered displacement and forced migration are, more often than not, very resilient and capable people. We hope this will be evident in this portrayal of the experience of people living in direct provision in Ireland.”

The first episode was also popular among viewers:

‘Open a conversation’

In August, TheJournal.ie spoke to three of the stars of the drama, including Senagalese born French actress Aïssa Maïga who plays the character Abeni, a migrant from Nigeria with her two children. At the start of the show, she has already been living in direct provision for eight years. 

“I think it’s going to open a conversation about how people in Ireland are able or not to welcome immigrants,” she said.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Jo Spain, co-writer of Taken Down, spoke to RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy this morning about the reaction to the first episode.

“I do think direct provision is something that in tern years’ time we’ll look back on and think ‘how did this happen in our time?’, the same as we do with mother and baby homes now,” she said. 

She pointed out that 55% of people in direct provision have been living there for more than five years. 

Director David Caffrey said that the main aim for the writers and crew has been to “make a good strong drama”, but they also hope to highlight the issues around direct provision and start a conversation about it in people’s homes. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    38,483  8
    2
    		Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    33,632  52
    3
    		Lynn Ruane: Examining morality through the prism of social class
    32,210  70
    Fora
    1
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    159  0
    2
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    132  0
    3
    		'You're either premium or you're not': Why Wicklow Wolf won't compete with the beer giants
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, FAI Cup final
    27,504  18
    2
    		53 scores and 90 minutes of action as Ballygunner defeat Ballyea in Munster club hurling thriller
    20,114  6
    3
    		'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    18,161  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    9,377  5
    2
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    5,862  4
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2008?
    5,261  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Teenager suffers knife wounds to face during altercation in Dublin
    'Was your Snapchat worth it?': Emergency brakes used by Luas drivers 550 times this year
    ITALY
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie