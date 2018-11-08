Nine people killed after runaway truck crashes into cars in Mexico

A LARGE TRUCK smashed into cars after losing control of its brakes on a motorway outside Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 16, police have said.

The accident happened during the evening rush hour, the municipal security department said.

The truck’s impact triggered a huge pile-up involving a dozen or so cars.

Helicopters rushed injured people to hospitals.

For years people in Mexico City have been calling for restrictions on big trucks using local highways because they are often involved in crashes.

- © AFP 2018