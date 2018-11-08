This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg hospitalised after fall in office

The court’s leading liberal fractured three ribs in the incident.

By Associated Press Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 5,086 Views 24 Comments
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE US SUPREME Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.

The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington earlier today after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred yesterday evening.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.

