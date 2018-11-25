OPINION: Ruth Coppinger TD on why she believes her 'thong stunt' can kickstart a movement around sexism and consent

WHEN TD RUTH Coppinger held up a black lace thong in the Dáil last week, she was hoping to bring attention to ‘rape myths’ in court cases.

What followed was both national and international interest in the ‘stunt’, as well as protests on the subject of sexual consent, which came about after a woman’s underwear was mentioned by senior counsel in court.

Coppinger says the outrage and protest show:

What an international phenomenon the question of violence against women is and how young people, men and women, are not willing to accept the ongoing victim blaming that we see in court rooms.

She suggests that a real difference can only come about through legal and societal changes in workplaces, court rooms, education as well as public and private spaces.

“I think people should take note that protest works,” she says, adding that active movements can help in putting a stop to violence against women.