This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump is losing another member of his administration

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will quit at the end of the year.

By Associated Press Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 6:24 PM
17 minutes ago 1,591 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397868
Trump's administration has seen a huge turnover of staff.
Image: PA Images
Trump's administration has seen a huge turnover of staff.
Trump's administration has seen a huge turnover of staff.
Image: PA Images

UNITED STATES’ INTERIOR Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is facing federal investigations into his travel, political activity and potential conflicts of interest, will leave the administration at year’s end, President Donald Trump confirmed today.

Trump, in tweeting Zinke’s departure, said the former Montana congressman “accomplished much during his tenure” and that a replacement would be announced next week. The Cabinet post requires Senate confirmation.

Zinke is leaving weeks before Democrats take control of the House, a shift in power that promises to sharpen the probes into his conduct.

His departure comes amid a staff shake-up as Trump heads into his third year in office facing increased legal exposure due to intensifying investigations into his campaign, business, foundation and administration.

Zinke, 57, played a leading part in Trump’s efforts to roll back environmental regulations and promote domestic energy development. When he recently travelled to survey damage from California’s wildfires, Zinke echoed Trump’s claims that lax forest management was to blame in the devastation. Fire scientists, however, say forest management was not a leading contributor.

Zinke pushed to develop oil, natural gas and coal beneath public lands in line with the administration’s business-friendly aims. But he has been dogged by ethics probes, including one centered on a Montana land deal involving a foundation he created and the chairman of an energy services company that does business with the Interior Department.

Interior Secretary Departing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Source: Cliff Owen/PA Images

Investigators also are reviewing Zinke’s decision to block two tribes from opening a casino in Connecticut and his redrawing of boundaries to shrink a Utah national monument. Zinke has denied wrongdoing.

The Associated Press reported last month that the department’s internal watchdog had referred an investigation of Zinke to the Justice Department.

Trump told reporters this autumn that he was evaluating Zinke’s future in the administration in light of the allegations and offered a lukewarm vote of confidence. 

His departure comes amid sweeping changes in the president’s administration.

Yesterday, Trump named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney as his next chief of staff and, earlier in the month, announced his intent to nominate William Barr as attorney general.

Zinke is the 36th official to leave the Trump administration. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    100,134  75
    2
    		Status Orange: Storm Deirdre to bring widespread rain and 'damaging' gusts of up to 130km/h
    56,296  27
    3
    		Huge backdraft filmed by onlookers as New York Irish bar destroyed by fire
    40,216  13
    Fora
    1
    		What employers can learn from Ikea's recent workforce cull
    197  0
    2
    		Losses have narrowed at fintech firm TransferMate as it goes all in on its US expansion
    106  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup
    42,171  9
    2
    		LIVE: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    27,922  22
    3
    		Second-half surge sees Connacht earn bonus-point victory over 14-man Perpignan
    17,887  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People were really moved by the chat Gary from Snow Patrol had with Ryan Tubridy on alcoholism
    9,378  0
    2
    		Graham Norton asked Little Mix to sing Wings in Japanese last night, and they did
    5,342  0
    3
    		These ‘mam shops’ are jam-packed with absolute gems
    4,292  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Man raped child while on bail for sexual abuse offences
    Case by Jackson and Olding to recover legal costs dismissed by judge in Belfast
    Man who fled Ireland and changed identity after driving car into group of friends given six-year sentence
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Gardaí stop unlicensed taxi in Dublin as part of pre-Christmas campaign
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by car in Cork city
    'It's very disappointing': Garda probe launched as TD's office covered in urine and anti-abortion graffiti
    DUBLIN
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cash-in-transit van robbed at gunpoint
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    COURT
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man (79) to be extradited to US over FBI's claims he produces child pornography
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie