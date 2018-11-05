Ryanair website and app will be down from 5pm on Wednesday

RYANAIR HAS ADVISED customers to prepare in advance for flights, as its website and app will be unavailable for 12 hours from 5pm this Wednesday.

Its online check-in services will also not be available during these times. Ryanair is advising people travelling on Wednesday or Thursday morning to print their boarding passes tomorrow.

This is for essential site maintenance and upgrades, the low-fare airline said.

“Due to an essential reservation system upgrade the below services on www.ryanair.com and app will be unavailable this 7 November 2018 5pm to 8 November 5am.”

Ryanair strongly recommends that customers travelling on Wednesday 7 November and Thursday 8 November ensure that they have checked in online and printed their boarding passes by Tuesday 6 November 2018.

New bookings, flight changes (names, dates, or routes), review existing bookings and the online check-in options are not available for this 12 hour period.

Customers should check-in online before or after the above closure times, the airline said. Online check-in is available up to 2 hours prior to the flight departure time (except during the closure period).