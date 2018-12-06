London Mayor on Brexit during Dublin visit: 'My worry is we're sleepwalking into falling off a cliff edge'

'My worry is we're sleepwalking into falling off a cliff edge and leaving the EU with no deal whatsoever' - @SadiqKhan | https://t.co/OaCYZnwP0X pic.twitter.com/ZULNCnJjN3 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 6, 2018

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ Khan has said that the British public should have it say on the final Brexit outcome – either through a general election or a people’s vote on whether to stay in the EU.

Khan visited Dublin today, where he met President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and addressed Dublin Chamber’s annual lunch.

The London Mayor has long campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, and has consistently said it would bad for the UK capital.

Speaking to RTÉ News this evening, he went on the attack against Prime Minister Theresa May, ahead of the crucial vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons next week.

“We’ve got a choice of a bad Brexit deal or no deal whatsoever,” he said. “I think Theresa May has handled these negotiations appallingly.

My message is to the Prime Minister is she should withdraw the Article 50 she served on the EU. That would give us some breathing space to decide what to do.

My worry is we’re sleepwalking into falling off a cliff edge and leaving the EU with no deal whatsoever. That’s bad for London, bad for the UK and bad for Europe as well.

Khan said it was the position of the Labour party – which he is a member of and is led by Jeremy Corbyn – that should May lose the vote as expected next week, then there should be a general election.

He said: “I think it’s time for the British public to take back control – either through a general election or a public vote.”

Despite Corbyn’s long history of euroscepticism, and the perception of him as a reluctant remainer during the original campaign, Khan said he had no qualms over his own position.

“I’ll be campaigning to remain in the European Union,” he added. “It’s really important we don’t make life harder for our grandchildren. I’m very confident – nationally – Labour will be campaigning to remain in the European Union.”