Tech firm Salesforce to add 1,500 employees in significant Dublin investment

SOFTWARE GIANT SALESFORCE is to announce plans today for a significant Dublin investment that will create an additional 1,500 jobs and see the creation of a new campus at the city’s North Wall Quay.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to appear at the official announcement at the Convention Centre this morning, as the company divulges its plans for an urban campus along with the construction of “Salesforce Tower”.

Minister Josepha Madigan has said it’s “one of the largest single jobs announcements by a multinational company in Ireland”.

It comes as part of the firm’s “ongoing growth and investment in Ireland”, where it already employs over 1,000 people.

Salesforce has been based in Sandyford since 2000.

The cloud computing company added 100 new jobs back in 2013 when it opened new offices in Leopardstown in Dublin.

When that expansion was announced, its then-senior vice president David Dempsey said Ireland had played a key role in the company’s success in Europe.

Salesforce was named in first place in Fortune’s 100 best companies to work for last year.