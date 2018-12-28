84 rivers to open for salmon fishing in 2019

THERE WILL BE 84 rivers open for salmon fishing next year, though half of those will have a ‘catch and release’ restriction, junior minister Seán Canney has said.

Canney, who has responsibility for the inland fisheries sector said he received management advice in relation to over 140 genetically individual wild salmon stocks in Ireland.

Following this advice, the minister has decided:

42 river will be open as a surplus of fish has been identified in these rivers;

42 rivers will be classified as open for ‘catch and release’ angling;

62 rivers will be closed as they have no surplus of fish available for harvest.

Canney said 2019 is the International Year of Salmon and it is “vital, now more than ever that we protect our valuable fisheries resource” as environmental change and human impacts are placing salmon and other species at risk.

“This is a global initiative which will bring people together to share knowledge, raise awareness and take action on how we can ensure the resilience of salmon in Ireland and in the entire Northern Hemisphere.”

During the year, Inland Fisheries Ireland will introduce a commemorative salmon licence which will include updated information for anglers on catch and release angling. Carcass tags will also be rebranded to read: ‘Choose Catch and Release.’ A number of other awareness and outreach initiatives will also be introduced in the new year.