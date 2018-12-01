This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Further headache for Theresa May as another minister resigns over 'naive' Brexit plan

Sam Gyimah is the seventh member of May’s government to quit since the Withdrawal Agreement was announced.

By AFP Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,778 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4370626
The former Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation of Great Britain Sam Gyimah
Image: DPA/PA Images
The former Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation of Great Britain Sam Gyimah
The former Minister for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation of Great Britain Sam Gyimah
Image: DPA/PA Images

ANOTHER MEMBER OF Theresa May’s government has resigned, after universities and science minister Sam Gyimah stepped down last night over what he said was the Prime Minister’s “naive” Brexit plan.

He becomes the seventh member of May’s government to quit since she brought back the draft Withdrawal Agreement from Brussels last month.

Gyimah, who voted to remain in the EU, said the deal was “not in the British national interest” and argued that voting for it would set Britain “up for failure”.

“Britain will end up worse off, transformed from rule makers into rule takers,” he wrote on Facebook.

“It is a democratic deficit and a loss of sovereignty the public will rightly never accept,” he added.

He did not rule out the possibility of supporting a second referendum, saying “we shouldn’t dismiss out of hand the idea of asking the people again what future they want”.

Future contracts

Gyimah said Britain’s exclusion from the EU’s Galileo programme because of Brexit was a “clarion call”, saying it was “only a foretaste of what’s to come” in negotiating a future relationship with the bloc.

“I have seen first-hand the EU stack the deck against us time and time again,” he said.

Britain in June revealed that it had been formally excluded from future contracts for the programme, intended for commercial uses such as logistics as well as for armed forces and emergency services. 

Brussels has said it will deny London access to Galileo’s encrypted signals after Britain’s EU departure next year, despite its estimated £1.2 billion (€1.3 billion) investment.

May has said Britain would look to build its own system.

Gyimah, a former aide to prime minister David Cameron, praised May’s “grit and determination”, but his resignation highlights the daunting task of getting the deal through parliament.

Both Remainers and Brexiteers in her own party have vowed see it defeated in a crucial vote on 11 December.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man entering Ireland for sham marriage caught after his texts were checked by immigration officials
    109,124  94
    2
    		Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    37,610  61
    3
    		Taoiseach tells new gardaí: 'Your loyalty is not to the person in the uniform. It is to the uniform and all that it stands for'
    26,980  61
    Fora
    1
    		'Four months in, M&S emailed about stocking my gin. I thought it was my mates taking the mick'
    1,499  0
    2
    		Following its major funding deal, Nuritas has lined up satellite bases abroad to target specific talent
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    25,507  9
    2
    		Earls hat-trick helps Munster rout Edinburgh in front of Schmidt in Cork
    23,291  62
    3
    		Ballybrack FC spared expulsion from Leinster Senior League
    17,974  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As it happened: The Late Late Toy Show 2018
    45,629  81
    2
    		Although Ariana Grande is an absolute gem, a lot of her fans are actually quite awful
    17,937  1
    3
    		Cousins Scott and Grace are the true stars of this year's Late Late Toy Show thanks to his priceless gift
    10,026  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    'We have lost a great American': Surviving US presidents lead tributes to George H.W. Bush
    'We have lost a great American': Surviving US presidents lead tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    COURTS
    GardaÃ­ use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Gardaí use thermal imaging to catch pair of robbers hiding in bushes
    Defence lawyer says Storm Emma looter was 'high on cocaine at the time'
    Man previously jailed for damaging €10m Monet art gets two-year sentence for handling stolen painting
    GARDAí
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    €500k worth of stolen machinery and vehicles recovered from lock up in Longford
    DUBLIN
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?
    Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie