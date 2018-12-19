This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cuba to scrap same-sex marriage language from new constitution, official says

The decision was made despite public support nationwide for the reform.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:36 AM
2 hours ago 7,353 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4404142
Activists participating in a demonstration for the rights of LGBT people in Havana, Cuba on 13 May 2017
Image: DPA/PA Images
Activists participating in a demonstration for the rights of LGBT people in Havana, Cuba on 13 May 2017
Activists participating in a demonstration for the rights of LGBT people in Havana, Cuba on 13 May 2017
Image: DPA/PA Images

CUBA WILL LEAVE out of its new constitution changes that would have paved the way for legal same-sex marriage, despite majority support in local assemblies, a government official has said.

It was a surprising twist given public support nationwide for the reform and earlier remarks from lawmakers in the Americas’ only one-party Communist regime.

The measure would have changed the definition of parties in a marriage from man and wife to “between two people”.

But “the draft constitution will not define which parties enter into a marriage… So that is now out of constitutional reform discussions overall,” Council of State secretary and drafting coordinator Homero Acosta was quoted as saying by state media.

The full draft constitution was put before neighbourhood and workplace assemblies for debate between August and November. The marriage issue was the one that drew the greatest attention.

“Article 68 was the one most discussed by the people in the popular consultation, in 66% of the meetings (of citizen debate). Of the 192,408 opinions, 158,376 propose replacing the measure now in force with the one proposed,” Cuba’s National Assembly said on Twitter. 

“The (text-drafting) Committee proposes deferring the definition of marriage to the draft constitution, as a way to respect all opinions.”

The new draft, with the changes made, will be taken up on Friday by the National Assembly and then submitted to a popular referendum on 24 February 2019.

Changes

Ahead of its annual session, Acosta yesterday told the National Assembly that 60% of the text’s articles had undergone some type of change.

The commission drafting the new constitution proposed a new article replacing 68, number 82, which defines marriage “as a social and legal institution”.

The committee also deemed marriage “one of the forms of family organisation”, which “is based on free consent and equality of rights, obligations and legal capacity of the spouses.”.

Separately, the definition of marriage will be left to the Family Code, which will spell out who can be in a marriage.

Those details will be put to a referendum vote within two years of the draft transitional provision, the National Assembly said. 

The definition will acknowledge that a shared life and shared family are part of a special legal construct.

The failure to launch of the reform as expected comes during the term of the first post-Castro president, elected in April, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

It would have marked a sea-change on the island where sexual minorities were stigmatised in the wake of the Castro revolution in 1959. 

LGBT people were harassed and some were sent to re-education camps, after which they were excluded from any public appointment.

Diaz-Canel has backed same-sex marriage since taking office and said the change “responds to the problem of eliminating all types of discrimination in society”.

It has also been championed by Raul Castro’s daughter, Mariela Castro, who has been a staunch supporter of gay rights in Cuba.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    78,216  250
    2
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    50,481  146
    3
    		Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate
    44,142  39
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    224  0
    2
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    186  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    77,032  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    46,820  88
    3
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    41,421  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    8,959  9
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    7,358  0
    3
    		Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham say they're not getting married because they're 'not a showmance'
    5,975  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    GARDAí
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community
    Report on how an IRA armed robbery went drastically wrong set to criticise gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It's my home. I can say it however many times I like': Teenager homeless for over two years housed before Christmas
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie