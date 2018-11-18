Convicted murderer who fled custody on Thursday arrested in Belfast

A CONVICTED MURDERER who has absconded from custody on a number of occasions has been arrested by police in Belfast this morning, after fleeing while on day release on Thursday.

Samuel McKinley (57) is serving a life sentence for the murder of a man while he lived in Southampton in 1996.

He had most recently absconded from custody earlier this year and didn’t return from the unescorted day release earlier this week.

McKinley is currently serving his sentence in Maghaberry Prison in Lisburn.

Following his arrest by police, he is being returned to custody.

Having earlier issuing a public appeal, the PSNI thanked the public for their assistance in tracking down McKinley.