Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Have you seen Samuel? Gardaí appeal for information on missing teenager

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 5:46 PM
22 minutes ago 928 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4468417
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy missing from Co Louth. 

Samuel Milosiu has been missing from the Drogheda area since 10 January. 

He is described as being 5’8″, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes. 

It’s unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. 

Gardaí believe there is a possibility that Samuel could be in the Ballybofey area of Donegal. 

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

