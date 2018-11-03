This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This Santa's grotto is being adapted for an Autism-friendly experience for children

Winterval is hosting an Autism-friendly evening on 13 December at the Old Postal Sorting Centre in Waterford.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 4:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,049 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4315357
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster
Image: Shutterstock/Pressmaster

VISITING SANTA, AS magical as it is for families, can oftentimes prove somewhat stressful, with loud noises and long queues. 

This sort of an environment can be particularly difficult for children with Autism to cope with. 

So, with that in mind, Winterval, Ireland’s largest Christmas festival, is hosting an Autism-friendly evening on Thursday 13 December at the Old Postal Sorting Centre in Custom House Quay. 

On the evening, children with Autism will get a very special experience with Santa Claus. 

The event is designed and adapted for children with special needs to meet Santa in a calm environment.

Staff will fully brief each group in advance of their experience at Enchanted Christmas to ensure they are fully aware of what to expect. 

A Santa who has experience working as a ‘Sensory Santa’ will be available on the night. 

“He’s used to dealing with kids on the spectrum and interacting with them both via his hand signals, his gestures and the way he interacts with them by way of speaking with them at a slower pace,” Craig Lee of Momentum Events, creators of the Enchanted Christmas event, told TheJournal.ie. 

‘Eliminating sound’

The aim of the evening is to create a calm and relaxing environment, providing a stress-free evening for all guests. 

To ensure this sort of an environment is created, the design and visual aspects of Santa’s grotto will be modified. 

People with Autism can sometimes struggle with certain sounds, smells and textures. This was taken into account for the grotto adaptations. 

“We’re basically eliminating the sound element,” Lee said. 

The grotto usually has Christmas music playing in the background, but this will be turned down on the night. 

“We’re basically going to tone the whole thing down and pull all the volume down,” he said. 

Games of a sensory nature, such as soft play, will be available in the grotto for the children. 

The layout of the space will also be adapted to make it more accessible to all. 

“In terms of accessibility, we’re reconfiguring the space just to make it as accessible as possible for everyone,” Lee said. 

The 2018 Winterval Festival kicks off on 17 November from 4pm. 

A giant post box for Santa letters, situated at The Applemarket, will see free special performances from the Waterford Academy of Music and Arts every Saturday and Sunday afternoon during the festival.

Tickets for the Autism-friendly event are limited and further information is available here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport
    78,874  37
    2
    		Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    43,812  0
    3
    		Gardaí to launch Foxrock murder probe after man's mutilated body found in house
    42,706  105
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    907  0
    2
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    614  0
    3
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    32,847  22
    2
    		Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award
    30,785  112
    3
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    25,420  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		YouTuber Tana Mongeau's latest scandal proves controversy is currency in this new age of celebrity
    10,924  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,270  0
    3
    		5 alternatives to watching Peter Casey on tonight's Late Late Show
    5,087  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    IRELAND
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie