This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FactCheck: Do all children's letters reach Santa before Christmas Eve?

He’s making a list, and checking it twice.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,356 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353376

image (23)

OVER THE PAST few weeks, children all around the country have written their letters to Santa, telling him what they’re looking for this year.

With over 800,000 children in Ireland sending letters to the North Pole, and millions more from around the world also sending in their own letters to Santa, it got TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck team thinking: How do all the letters get there? And do they all reach Santa before he sets off with the reindeer on Christmas Eve?

A spokesperson at Santa’s workshop told TheJournal.ie that letters have been arriving steadily since early November, with a positive deluge arriving at the beginning of December.

shutterstock_153160190 File photo. Stock room showing the thousands of letters sent to Santa Source: Shutterstock/rSnapshotPhotos

“A lot of children knew from very early on this year what they wanted,” the spokesperson said. “But it doesn’t matter when you’ve sent it in, it’ll still get to us in time so there’s no need to worry if you left it late.”

The evidence

Every time a child puts a letter in a postbox, it comes through to the An Post sorting office, before it’s transported to the North Pole.

In recent years, the workload for postal services has actually been cut down, as you can now also email your letters to Santa.  

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed that it nominates a number of its staff to deal exclusively with making sure the handover of the post to Santa’s workshop goes efficiently and smoothly.

Many in fact receive letters from Santa confirming that he has received it. 

The North Pole spokesperson also outlined the detailed system in place to sort through all the letters once they arrive, and arrange for toys to be allocated to each child no matter where they are this Christmas.

“We have a team of specialist sorting elves who go through around 10,000 letters every minute,” they said. “It sounds difficult, but think back to that scene in Elf where Buddy is throwing the snowballs. That’s how quickly our elves can get through their letters.”

Once the letters are sorted they are sent to various helpers in Santa’s workshop who ensure that everything is in place before Christmas Eve.

shutterstock_522624601 Source: Shutterstock/S_Photo

“This is actually the most complex part,” the elf who heads up procurement at Santa’s workshop told TheJournal.ie.

Our bike warehouse has tens of thousands of bicycles of all shapes and sizes. And then we have a board game stockroom. A doll depot. A toy vault. And then an entire storehouse of electronics. We have to make sure we allocate the correct presents from each section so the children can get what they’ve put on their lists. Some lists can be very extravagant so we do our best to try to make sure we can get them as many things as possible.

But what about that famous claim that Santa himself personally makes a list and checks it twice?

The spokesperson admitted that double checking who’s been naughty and nice creates an added time pressure.

“But that’s the boss’ way,” he said, referring to Mr Claus. “I was even telling him this year not to bother checking the list of Irish boys and girls twice, because nearly all of them are on the good list this year.”

shutterstock_64836217 Source: Shutterstock/Steve Cukrov

Once the letters are received, the presents allocated, and the reindeer prepared, there’s only one thing left to do. 

As this previous FactCheck outlines, there is a very specific process that allows Santa to then get to everyone’s house in one night

Verdict

The incredible work that goes on behind the scenes makes this seemingly improbable claim infinitely possible.

From the data we have, it is clear that all the letters do reach the North Pole just in time for Santa to have the toys for each and every child in Ireland on his sleigh before he departs on his trip round the world.

As a result, we rate this claim TRUE.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    85,646  47
    2
    		'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    52,809  36
    3
    		Hidden Netflix movie gems to watch over the Christmas break
    46,349  25
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    367  0
    The42
    1
    		‘We beat the British Army 37-0. A few weeks later we won against Germany and were European champions’
    23,208  4
    2
    		Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    20,562  46
    3
    		The42’s finest international XV of 2018
    20,530  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 extremely easy baking recipes you can put to use over the Christmas holidays
    3,037  0
    2
    		Stuck for makeup stocking filler ideas? MUAs and beauty experts gave us their recommendations
    2,217  0
    3
    		Something old, something new: How these Irish women are changing the style game with vintage Depops
    1,575  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    ROSCOMMON
    Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
    Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
    'Give families a chance to stay in their homes': Hundreds attend anti-eviction protest in Roscommon
    Leo Varadkar has watched the Roscommon eviction video, but says it doesn't give a 'full understanding' of events
    LEO VARADKAR
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine
    Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie