This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world tonight? Here are a few options

There are also a few things you can do to pass the time before he arrives.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
16 minutes ago 863 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4336485
Image: Google Santa Tracker
Image: Google Santa Tracker

WELL, IT’S CHRISTMAS Eve and that means one thing and one thing only. 

Santa’s coming.

However, there is still a bit of time until the main man himself arrives in Ireland. 

Thankfully, due to the wonders of the internet, it’s very easy to track Santa as he travels across the world before he finally arrives here.

Here are two of the best ways to stay updated. 

NORAD Santa Tracker

The NORAD (North American Aerospace Comment) Santa Tracker is the longest running Santa tracker in the world – it’s been in existence since December 1955. Here’s a quick history of the NORAD tracker. 

Every year on Christmas Eve, NORAD tracks Santa from the moment he leaves the North Pole and delivers presents to children around the world.

As NORAD has spent so many years tracking Santa, it has built up a huge database of facts and statistics about Santa’s work and equipment.

Teaming up with Microsoft and a number of other companies, the website offers games, videos and other activities to keep the whole family entertained.

NORAD has apps on iOSAndroid and Windows Phone to keep you up to date if you don’t have a computer handy.

Source: NORAD Tracks Santa/YouTube

 Google Santa Tracker

The second option to track Santa as he makes his journey around the world tonight is the Google Santa Tracker

It uses Google Maps and their extensive data on sleigh engineering (along with a bit of help from Santa’s very own magical elves) and it’s a far more colourful and animated way of tracking him.

Alongside the website, Google also offers an Android app to keep up to date with Santa’s progress if you’re out and about this evening. 

santa-tracker-tracker-map Source: Google Santa Tracker

Both the website and app options have a large number of games and activities to keep the kids entertained. 

No matter which of the above options you choose, both will most definitely keep the younger children entertained as the excitement builds before Santa arrives. 

But, just remember – once he does arrive … it’s CHRISTMAS!

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Mother of 'dead' footballer made him get full check-up when he came home for Christmas
    49,498  13
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A civil servant in Kildare on €43,000 put off renting rooms to save money by a bad experience
    43,737  30
    3
    		'Archaic' visa law in Ireland keeping people from their families this Christmas
    41,854  66
    Fora
    1
    		An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    160  0
    The42
    1
    		‘He is an absolute genius. But it comes at a cost’
    38,514  9
    2
    		'I'm very lucky to make the money I do and provide the life for my family that I do'
    29,414  18
    3
    		Pass the remote: Your bumper guide to the best sports programmes on TV this Christmas
    24,690  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 foreign-language shows on Netflix you should binge over the holidays
    3,973  2
    2
    		Una Healy has gone Instagram-official with her new relationship... it's The Dredge
    3,736  2
    3
    		Loungewear options that just about count as clothes to wear over Christmas
    3,244  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Three patients taken to hospital after fire on a ward at St Luke's Hospital in Dublin
    Three patients taken to hospital after fire on a ward at St Luke's Hospital in Dublin
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    HEALTH
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Taoiseach can't say if anyone will be held to account over children's hospital overspend
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    Gardaí investigating stabbing of man in Cork
    31-year-old man killed in Laois car crash
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine
    Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie