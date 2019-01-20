Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for information on missing 14-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old.

Sarah Reilly has been missing from her home at Woodpark, Ballinteer since Thursday, 17 January.

She is described as:

5’5″ in height

With long straight brown hair

Blue eyes

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and grey jeans and purple runners.

She is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600.