This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saturday Night Live mocks Theresa May's tough week

Matt Damon plays former UK leader David Cameron in the skit.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 17 Dec 2018, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago 8,868 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4399308
Image: NBC
Image: NBC

AFTER A WEEK to forget at home and in Europe, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been lampooned on Saturday Night Live with the US late-night show joking that she is less popular than Lord Voldemort.

Comedian Kate McKinnion took on the role of the British leader for the four-minute sketch, titled Happy Christmas Britain.

It begins with May breaking out her infamous robot dance moves alongside four police officers. She then addresses the nation before interviewing former Prime Minister David Cameron (played by Matt Damon) who “bounced and left me to clean up his mess”.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

“You know what’s funny?” Cameron says. “People hate me, but they really hate you. Even though I did Brexit. I mean, you’ve got to laugh.”

Perhaps revealing the limited knowledge US audiences have of British pop culture, May and Cameron are then joined by Elton John, who delivers Christmas presents that all turn out to be faeces, and Lord Voldemort.

McKinnion’s May says she and Voldemort “really get each other” but He Who Must Not Be Named is keen to distance himself from the prime minister in case it would bring him bad PR.

It’s a Wonderful Trump

The show also did a Donald Trump version of the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

In the 1946 film George Bailey (played by James Stewart) considers suicide before an angel appears to show him how much worse off the people of his home town would be without him.

In the SNL version the angel shows Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) how the lives of everyone in his family and administration would be better if he had lost the 2016 US presidential election to Hillary Clinton.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

In this alternate reality the angel tells Trump that Clinton secured the White House because she did what she had to do: “visit Wisconsin once”.

That action has sent everyone’s life off in different directions and Trump and his wife Melania are now happily divorced, Mike Pence is a DJ and Kellyanne Conway “looks incredible” because she “is no longer eaten inside by lies”.

Despite seeing everyone much happier Trump fails to grasp the lesson in what the angel has shown him and he pleads for his job back.

When normality is restored he declares it “a Christmas miracle”.

The skit hasn’t gone down well with the US Commander-in-chief who tweeted yesterday that Saturday Night Live should be “tested in courts.”

trump-tweet

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair have both ripped into Theresa May's handling of Brexit
    27,443  58
    Fora
    1
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		Patrick Vieira tears into Mario Balotelli as goal drought continues
    9,767  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Help, I can't stop watching YouTube videos of people destroying makeup
    15  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    CHRISTMAS
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    It's going to be a wet and windy week with a risk of spot flooding
    Quiz: Which of these strange Christmas traditions are real?
    Kate Winslet and Jack Black in The Holiday are the worst movie couple ever
    OPINION
    Opinion: Debunking the myth of the squeezed middle
    Opinion: Debunking the myth of the squeezed middle
    Opinion: The Irish state is a very bad parent - when its children turn 18 they often end up on the streets
    The Irish For: The word deatach, meaning smoke, also refers to the family huddled together around the fire
    CLIMATE CHANGE
    15-year-old activist tells climate negotiators at UN summit they are 'not mature enough'
    15-year-old activist tells climate negotiators at UN summit they are 'not mature enough'
    UN climate summit: The three key outcomes you need to know
    'We will not survive': Nations still worlds apart at crunch climate change summit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie