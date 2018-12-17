Saturday Night Live mocks Theresa May's tough week

AFTER A WEEK to forget at home and in Europe, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been lampooned on Saturday Night Live with the US late-night show joking that she is less popular than Lord Voldemort.

Comedian Kate McKinnion took on the role of the British leader for the four-minute sketch, titled Happy Christmas Britain.

It begins with May breaking out her infamous robot dance moves alongside four police officers. She then addresses the nation before interviewing former Prime Minister David Cameron (played by Matt Damon) who “bounced and left me to clean up his mess”.

“You know what’s funny?” Cameron says. “People hate me, but they really hate you. Even though I did Brexit. I mean, you’ve got to laugh.”

Perhaps revealing the limited knowledge US audiences have of British pop culture, May and Cameron are then joined by Elton John, who delivers Christmas presents that all turn out to be faeces, and Lord Voldemort.

McKinnion’s May says she and Voldemort “really get each other” but He Who Must Not Be Named is keen to distance himself from the prime minister in case it would bring him bad PR.

It’s a Wonderful Trump

The show also did a Donald Trump version of the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

In the 1946 film George Bailey (played by James Stewart) considers suicide before an angel appears to show him how much worse off the people of his home town would be without him.

In the SNL version the angel shows Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) how the lives of everyone in his family and administration would be better if he had lost the 2016 US presidential election to Hillary Clinton.

In this alternate reality the angel tells Trump that Clinton secured the White House because she did what she had to do: “visit Wisconsin once”.

That action has sent everyone’s life off in different directions and Trump and his wife Melania are now happily divorced, Mike Pence is a DJ and Kellyanne Conway “looks incredible” because she “is no longer eaten inside by lies”.

Despite seeing everyone much happier Trump fails to grasp the lesson in what the angel has shown him and he pleads for his job back.

When normality is restored he declares it “a Christmas miracle”.

The skit hasn’t gone down well with the US Commander-in-chief who tweeted yesterday that Saturday Night Live should be “tested in courts.”