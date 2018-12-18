This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate

The rings are being pulled into Saturn by gravity as a dusty rain of ice particles under the influence of Saturn’s magnetic field.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 12:42 PM
2 hours ago 15,551 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4402156
Image: NASA
Image: NASA

NEW RESEARCH FROM Nasa has confirmed that Saturn is losing its rings at the “worst-case scenario” rate. 

The research shows that the planet is losing rings at the maximum rate estimated from Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft observations made decades ago.

The rings are being pulled into Saturn by gravity as a dusty rain of ice particles under the influence of Saturn’s magnetic field.

James O’Donoghue – from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, USA – said that the rate of the “ring drain” takes enough water products to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool in half and hour.

“From this alone, the entire ring system will be gone in 300 million years, but add to this the Cassini-spacecraft measured ring-material detected falling into Saturn’s equator, and the rings have less than 100 million years to live,” he said.

This is relatively short, compared to Saturn’s age of over 4 billion years.

O’Donoghue is the lead author of a study on Saturn’s rings released yesterday.

The research points to the fact that the rings were acquired by the planet later in life, rather than it being formed with them.

“We are lucky to be around to see Saturn’s ring system, which appears to be in the middle of its lifetime,” O’Donoghue said. 

However, if rings are temporary, perhaps we just missed out on seeing giant ring systems of Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune, which have only thin ringlets today.

There are a number of theories around how Saturn got its rings.

One such theory is that they formed later in life when small, icy moons in orbit around the planet collided. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    35,662  0
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    66  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's a prime example of everything that’s wrong at Manchester United' - Ince blasts Lingard
    12,647  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 simple ways to avoid festive burn-out in the run-up to Christmas
    2,010  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Teen charged with murder of Anastasia Kriegel allowed to spend Christmas with grandparents
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Siblings at centre of Roscommon eviction case move back into home
    Man (42) charged in connection with international money laundering investigation
    DUBLIN
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    ROSCOMMON
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie