This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

As leaked CIA reports on Khashoggi point to Crown Prince, Saudi warns he's 'a red line'

Despite leaked CIA analysis pointing towards Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Donald Trump has repeatedly stood by the US ally.

By AFP Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 7:02 AM
1 hour ago 6,882 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353726
Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS, right) receives Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince under a portrait of the Kingdom's founder, Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS, right) receives Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince under a portrait of the Kingdom's founder, Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS, right) receives Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince under a portrait of the Kingdom's founder, Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

SAUDI ARABIA HAS warned criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a “red line”, after Donald Trump heaped praise on the kingdom in defiance of warnings he was giving Riyadh a pass on a journalist’s grisly murder.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that calls for the crown prince to be held accountable for the grisly killing of Jamal Khashoggi would not be tolerated.

His comments came as the US president praised Saudi Arabia for keeping oil prices low — one strand of his argument against punishing Riyadh even though the CIA reportedly found strong evidence that the crown prince, the de facto Saudi leader, was involved in the murder.

“In Saudi Arabia our leadership is a red line. The custodian of the two holy mosques (King Salman) and the crown prince are a red line,” Jubeir told the BBC.

They represent every Saudi citizen and every Saudi citizen represents them. And we will not tolerate any discussion of anything that is disparaging towards our monarch or our crown prince.

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for The Washington Post and had been critical of Prince Mohammed, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October, killed and reportedly dismembered.

After lengthy denials, Saudi authorities admitted responsibility and said 21 people had been taken into custody. However, a CIA analysis leaked to the US media went further, reportedly pointing the finger at the crown prince.

But Trump, on holiday at his Florida Mar-a-Lago Club, doubled down on a statement from Tuesday that he was essentially ignoring the killing of Khashoggi because of what he said were more important US strategic and commercial interest.

“Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82,” he tweeted. “Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”

Jubeir insisted that Prince Mohammed had not been involved in the killing.

“We have made that very clear. We have investigations ongoing and we will punish the individuals who are responsible for this,” he said.

He called on Turkey to come forward with all its evidence about the slaying and stop leaking out information.

The foreign minister said the murder was a “rogue operation” by intelligence officers.

Jubeir also said any possible US sanctions on Saudi Arabia would be short-sighted.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    79,155  67
    2
    		US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
    55,467  95
    3
    		Tóibín signs up two members to his new 'Euro-critical party' which aims to protect 'all human life'
    34,602  97
    Fora
    1
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    380  0
    2
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    180  0
    3
    		Vodafone will launch 5G in Ireland next year - once new phones hit the market
    150  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    88,910  189
    2
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    36,085  40
    3
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    33,183  108
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's a list of all the Irish slang that Jamie Dornan translated for Vanity Fair
    10,328  0
    2
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    10,193  1
    3
    		Azealia Banks said Kim is going to leave Kanye but won't reveal why in case 'Kris Jenner kills him' ...it's The Dredge
    8,885  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Attacker apologises to screwdriver assault victim he left 'pouring blood' on Luas
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    GARDAí
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    'The next big thing is the Six Nations. We’re not thinking about the World Cup'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie