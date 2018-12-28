This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saudi king orders government reshuffle after fallout over Khashoggi murder

The surprise shake-up saw the appointment of new ministers of the powerful National Guard, information and education, as well as the head of a new space agency.

By AFP Friday 28 Dec 2018, 9:33 AM
19 minutes ago 1,019 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4415885
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

SAUDI ARABIA’S KING Salman ordered a sweeping government reshuffle yesterday replacing key security and political figures including the foreign minister, as the kingdom grapples with the international fallout over critic Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

The surprise shake-up saw the appointment of new ministers of the powerful National Guard, information and education, as well as the head of a new space agency, but the energy and finance ministries were unaffected despite an economic downturn.

The revamp left untouched the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler facing intense international scrutiny over the October 2 murder of journalist Khashoggi, which tipped the kingdom into one of its worst crises.

Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former finance minister who was detained last year in an anti-corruption sweep, will replace Adel al-Jubeir as foreign minister, a royal decree said.

Jubeir, who sought to defend the tainted government internationally after Khashoggi’s murder, was effectively demoted to minister of state for foreign affairs, the decree added without explaining the change.

In other significant appointments, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar was named chief of the powerful National Guard, and Musaed al-Aiban, a Harvard graduate, was appointed the new national security adviser.

The reshuffle would help the crown prince further “consolidate power” as many of those promoted were his “key allies”, tweeted Ali Shihabi, head of the pro-Saudi think tank The Arabia Foundation.

In other changes, Turki al-Shabanah, an executive at broadcaster Rotana, was appointed as the new information minister, replacing Awwad al-Awwad — who was named as an advisor to the royal court.

Turki al-Sheikh, a close aide to the crown prince, was removed as the head of the kingdom’s sports commission and appointed entertainment authority chief, while Ahmed al-Khatib was named tourism authority chief.

The king also ordered the creation of a national space agency to be led by one of his other sons, Prince Sultan bin Salman, a former astronaut.

The energy, economy and finance ministries were left untouched even as the petro-state faces a sharp fall in crude prices that has generated renewed uncertainty over Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 reform programme for a post-oil era.

But the appointment as foreign minister of Assaf, who holds a seat on the boards of state oil giant Aramco and the vast Public Investment Fund, indicates an emphasis on “economic diplomacy” as the kingdom seeks to reassure foreign investors rattled by the Khashoggi crisis, analysts say.

Assaf was held in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel last year along with hundreds of elite princes and businessmen, in what the government called an anti-corruption crackdown.

Tarnished image 

The reshuffle comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to repair its tarnished image after Khashoggi’s murder, widely seen as its worst diplomatic crisis since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, in which most of the hijackers were identified as Saudi nationals.

“You cannot delink Khashoggi from any developments, though government reshuffles are customary every four years,” said Mohammed Alyahya, a senior fellow at the Gulf Research Centre.

“The reshuffle saw the appointment of some young princes, but also veteran statesmen to positions of power. There is an effort to balance the fast pace of reform with bolstering government procedures and institutions.”

UPI 20181019 Source: UPI/PA Images

Saudi Arabia last week said it was creating government bodies to boost oversight of its intelligence operations, in the wake of the murder.

The kingdom has said Khashoggi was killed inside its Istanbul consulate in a “rogue operation” led by Saudi agents, but the CIA reportedly concluded that Prince Mohammed ordered his assassination.

The murder has battered the reputation of the 33-year-old crown prince, who controls all major levers of power. He is set to maintain his political and security posts after Thursday’s reshuffle, including that of defence minister.

Saudi Arabia last week slammed as “interference” a US Senate resolution that held Prince Mohammed responsible for the killing, and another that sought to end American military support for the Riyadh-led war in Yemen.

“The primary bone of contention between Saudi Arabia and American lawmakers is the power of Prince Mohammed and his responsibility for the murder of Khashoggi,” said Ryan Bohl, from the US geopolitical think tank Stratfor.

“This reshuffle doesn’t undercut the crown prince, meaning that those within the US Congress who want to see his role reduced will have an argument that further action should still be taken.”

- © AFP 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban
    85,006  102
    2
    		Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    59,173  72
    3
    		Sydney building evacuated for a second time after it moved 'one to two millimetres'
    37,899  24
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    4,148  0
    2
    		'Get everything in writing. That's a lesson I learned in a crude way'
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'My mobile started ringing. I recognised the dialling code: +679. Fiji'
    51,147  8
    2
    		'Being in a team with guys like Shearer and Owen is something I definitely appreciate more now'
    29,464  11
    3
    		'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    26,735  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan's take on the Fifty Shades' fanbase proved my personal experience of it
    8,726  3
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    6,008  0
    3
    		FYI: People aren't too happy about North West's red lipstick in Kim's latest uploads
    5,620  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Are you still eating leftovers?
    Poll: Have you ever been to Coppers?
    Poll: How much did you spend on Christmas presents this year?
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    FIANNA FáIL
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
    Trouble in the ranks: 'We've a health and housing crisis and our solution is to keep Fine Gael running the show'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie