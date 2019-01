AROUND 10 CHILDREN have been taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a bridge in Dublin.

The incident happened at around 10.45am at Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart.

Around 10 children on board the bus have been taken to hospital with what is described as minor injuries, according to gardaí.

Three Dublin Fire Brigade engines and three ambulances attended the scene.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the incident.