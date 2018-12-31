This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's soul destroying': The school secretaries that don't get paid for the Christmas holidays

“I was in the dole office before Christmas to sign on, and it takes ages each year,” one school secretary said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 31 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,820 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4407685
Image: Shutterstock/Anastassiya Bezhekeneva
Image: Shutterstock/Anastassiya Bezhekeneva

A NUMBER OF school secretaries are not paid for the two weeks of the Christmas period, nor for Easter, midterm or summer breaks.

During these periods, school secretaries must sign up for Social Welfare. It’s not all school secretaries who don’t get paid during these periods; those who do get paid and those who don’t is related to the different sources used to pay the country’s 3,500 primary and secondary school secretaries.

Some get a salary directly from the Department of Education and Skills worth between €24,000 and €44,711, while others are paid through an ‘ancillary grant’ that is given to a school’s board of management to pay for a range of things. This means that whatever money is leftover from the grant goes towards paying secretaries; sometimes a secretary’s hours are cut if there isn’t enough to pay them.

Those paid through the ancillary grant are in precarious employment, their hours and pay dependant on the school’s expenditure each year. Trade Union Fórsa says it’s unclear whether secretaries are on contracts, and it’s difficult to define their employment status. 

The secretaries TheJournal.ie spoke to said that this creates complications for those paying mortgages or renting, and leaves them without a State pension when they retire.

For example, one school secretary who will be retiring next year will have worked at the school for 30 years and will have no pension.

The difference in the modes of payment came about in 1978, after a scheme was introduced that meant school secretaries were paid directly by the Department of Education. But after 1982, no new appointments were made under this scheme. It’s estimated that around 10% of the country’s secretaries are paid directly by the Department.

From 1994 onwards, all new school secretaries were paid under the ancillary grant. They are not classified as public servants.

No Christmas payments

Bernadette Dillon, who has been a secretary at a primary school in Co Clare, hasn’t been paid for the Christmas period in her 14 years at the school. She gets paid between €16,000 – €17,000 a year for working 30 hours a week, five days a week. 

She’s paid through the ancillary grant, which is worth over €60,000 to the school.

“They don’t have to pay me a certain amount, and they don’t have to tell the Department what they spend the grant on,” she told TheJournal.ie.

During the Christmas months, Dillon signs on but says sometimes the paperwork involved isn’t worth it.

I was in the dole office before Christmas to sign on, and it takes ages every year. They ask you ‘Are you looking for work?’ ‘Have you children?’ It drives me crazy.

This year, Dillon was told that she hadn’t paid enough through taxes to be entitled to the dole, and that she would need a letter from the school’s board of management.

I told them that I’ve never stopped working. It’s soul destroying.

She signs on in October, February, Easter and the summer. She said that there’s been an increased awareness of the inequality between secretaries in recent years, and adds that a lot of parents and other secretaries don’t know about the inequality.

Every member of staff will walk out on the last day of school before the Christmas break with pay, and I will be the only one who won’t get full pay on those days. 

One school secretary who has worked for years at a school in Navan hasn’t been paid for the Christmas period since she began, and recently wrote to TDs to outline her position.

“I am very aware of the pivotal role I play in the school. I am the liaison person for teachers, parents and pupils of the school, I am PA to the Principal, I also run payroll, revenue tax collection, accounts, assist with the maintenance management of the school as well as a host of other jobs too long to list out.”

She’s paid through the ancillary grant, and is paid less than €19,000 a year for 29 hours a week, and says that she’s juggling a “substantial and wide variety of jobs” daily.

She says that if her work was regular, she would earn over €30,000 a year. But she works “eight hours less per week and 12 weeks less in the year as a result of the restrictions of the ancillary grant system”.

This is not the fault of the school, she says, but the “lack of recognition by the government of the importance of the role of the school secretary”.

I work every bit as hard and get paid considerably less, have no security of my job and no pension. If the secretary is out, there is no replacement system unlike for teachers.

Trade Union Fórsa is seeking to have all secretaries and caretakers who are paid through the ancillary grant to be paid by the Department. According to calculations by the Department, this would cost €21.868 million once all staff hit the top of the scale.

Next year, the union plans to ramp up efforts to raise awareness; Fórsa has a union leader in each county in Ireland now, and a leaflet campaign will begin in the New Year to help increase pressure to achieve job security and equal pay for secretaries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Murder convictions and a cartel close to collapse: How gardaí pummeled the Kinahan gang in 2018
    44,185  37
    2
    		The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    43,258  45
    3
    		Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    36,440  0
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    1,164  0
    The42
    1
    		The son of a Cork GAA legend's unexpected role in ending a 33-year wait
    35,110  3
    2
    		'My career finished with injury and the thing I feared most, my mother dying, happened at that moment... I was 21'
    23,276  1
    3
    		Floyd Mayweather eases to first-round victory in shambolic 'exhibition' bout
    15,977  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's where Taylor Swift and her boyf Joe Alwyn hung out in Limerick over Christmas
    9,241  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    5,775  2
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    3,292  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Russia detains American man suspected of espionage
    Lion kills young worker in US conservation park
    Cyber attack delays printing and delivery of major US newspapers
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    Gardaí appeal for help finding pregnant teenager who missed hospital appointment
    Man (50s) questioned over alleged sexual assault on young male
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    LEO VARADKAR
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie