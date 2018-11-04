'Precautionary measures' work on 22 schools hit by structural defects to be finished this evening

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education has said that “precautionary measures” at a total of 22 school buildings affected by structural defects remain on schedule for completion this evening.

Five teams involving over 250 workers have been on site throughout the weekend to facilitate the reopening of schools tomorrow.

The implementation of these measures follows the programme of structural assessments conducted on schools constructed by Western Building Systems.

A total of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems were being inspected over concerns about potential structural problems.

School buildings at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke’s National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan have also all been closed as a result of safety concerns.

The Department has confirmed that these three schools will be able to open, initially at ground floor level only, following the implementation of engineering solutions and external precautionary measures.

A total of 19 schools have now been given the green light to open in full, without the need of any external or external interventions.

These schools are:

Source: Department of Education

External precautionary measures have been carried out at 19 other schools, in the form of a fence around the building and protective decking.

These schools are:

Source: Department of Education

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan has been forced to close the section of the school that was built by Western Building Systems in 2009.

School principals are being kept fully informed of progress and will receive written confirmation as the works are completed, according to the Department.

Arrangements at the individual school level are being communicated by the school authorities directly to parents.