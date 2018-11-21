This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scouting Ireland review finds historical evidence of 71 alleged abusers

Most cases dated between the 1960s and 1980s, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,357 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4351408
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

Updated 34 minutes ago

THERE IS EVIDENCE that there were as many as 71 alleged abusers at Scouting Ireland according to an ongoing review, the Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs heard this morning.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said that she received the information verbally last night, ahead of her committee appearance.

A review has so far found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims based on the work to date, with most cases dating between the 1960s and 1980s, although there may be one from an earlier period, she told the committee.

She said that her understanding was that those alleged abusers were no longer working at the organisation, and that the CEO of Scouting Ireland confirmed to her that reports have been made to An Garda Síochána and Tusla.

 Safeguarding expert Ian Elliott, who’s the former chief executive of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland, told the committee that the latest revelations have come from a number of sources including “an increasing number of people coming forward”.

Ian Elliot Ian Elliot. Source: Oireachtas

“The reason they’re doing this is because they have a confidence in the process,” he told the committee.

That is 108 people who suffered, and who are suffering today because they were exposed to conditions that they never should have been exposed to.
I do not believe that the figures I’m sharing you at this time will be the final figures – I believe they will increase.

He added that of the 71 alleged abusers, 14 are thought to have had more than one victim. He said that the majority of those accused of abuse are deceased; those that aren’t have been reported to the appropriate authorities.

Some of the 71 are living in Northern Ireland, and others are living abroad, he added.

There’s been a discovery of a very serious perpetrator for which we did not have a file. This came from a victim, and we were not aware that that person was not a perpetrator – a simple review of the paperwork is not enough.

He said that the interviews with alleged victims have been emotionally taxing, and said that it’s like “meeting a 10 or 11 year old boy who is in the body of a middle-aged man”.

In 2017, Scouting Ireland commissioned Elliott to carry out a case review into the organisation’s handling of a rape allegation on an adult volunteer by another adult volunteer. The alleged assault took place in 2009, and was reported to the organisation in 2016.

Following Elliot’s report, an independent barrister began an investigation that would examine the handling of the matter by four senior volunteers, three of whom were on the Board of Scouting Ireland at the time of Elliott’s report.

Scouting Ireland 2 Aisling Kelly. Source: Oireachtas

Following Zappone’s statement, Scouting Ireland interim chairperson Aisling Kelly apologised again for ”what has happened”.

She said that the allegations of past abuse was “emerging from the former organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland some sixteen years ago”. She continued:

No adult volunteer wants to hear that of their organisation which forms more than a hobby for them, but rather a way of life. 

“Personally, as a mother of two very young children, this fills me with deep sadness.”

She added that new governance changes and board changes would add to “a new era of openness, integrity, transparency and, most importantly, accountability”.

These changes include: the executive and non-executive boards are no longer enmeshed; voting in a new board in early October; and advertising for a safeguarding manager.

Jillian van Turnhout, as an independent expert, to
examine the governance and related issues within Scouting Ireland.

Funding

On 27 September, Katherine Zappone announced that her department would freeze funding worth €900,000 a year after the organisation’s board reinstated chief scout Christy McCann to chair an upcoming meeting.

McCann is one of four volunteers who were criticised in Elliott’s report over Scouting Ireland’s handling of the 2016 rape allegation. He later said that he would not chair the meeting, adding that he believed his re-appointment was “the wrong decision”.

In her opening statement today, Zappone said she felt McCann’s reappointment was “unacceptable” as he is a “respondent in the ongoing independent barrister’s investigation”.

Earlier this month, a new board was elected to “work with the CEO and executive team on implementing the new governance structures” and “engage with the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to discuss future funding for the organisation”.

Zappone told the committee that she had made a decision last month to restore funding to Scouting Ireland until April next year based on changes at governance level and the appointment of a new board.

“The funding has not been restored in the same way that it was before,” Zappone added.

Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte told the committee that she was called by “one of the 108″ victims this morning.

“He proceeded to tell me about the trauma of his life because his was one of the files that was investigated…but he does believe that [this investigation] has been a game-changer for his life.”

She said that the support being offered to victims should be praised, as it’s benefiting victims.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Colorado man avoids death penalty for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters
    61,743  29
    2
    		'Consequences were inevitable': DUP flexes muscles and votes against Tories in Brexit row
    49,718  90
    3
    		BBC nature team defends decision to intervene and save mother and baby emperor penguins
    38,864  28
    Fora
    1
    		Excess heat from Amazon's giant data centre will be used to warm homes in Tallaght
    1,008  0
    2
    		Cork beehive tech startup ApisProtect has snagged €1.5m to plot its Californian push
    272  0
    3
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    194  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    39,278  120
    2
    		Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    33,753  11
    3
    		Setback for Marmion as Ireland scrum-half ruled out for three months due to injury
    32,517  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you think Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'overeating' post deserved its backlash?
    8,593  4
    2
    		This is what the critics are saying about Saoirse Ronan's new movie, Mary Queen of Scots
    6,418  2
    3
    		If Celine Dion can embrace gender neutral clothing, why can't mainstream brands do the same?
    4,776  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    GARDAí
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    DUBLIN
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    'If it helps one girl or one boy, then talking about it has been completely worth it'
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie