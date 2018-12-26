Five arrested over illegally operated scrambler bikes in Christmas Day crackdown

GARDAÍ ARRESTED FIVE people and seized a number of motorbikes and cars in Dublin yesterday as part of an operation to crack down on the use of scrambler and quad bikes.

An Garda Síochána said there has been a significant problem with illegally operated scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds on the roads in Cabra and Finglas on Christmas morning in recent years.

This year a garda operation was put in place to tackle the issue, beginning a number of weeks ago with community policing members calling to schools and parents to warn them of the dangers associated.

Some of the bikes seized yesterday by gardaí. Source: An Garda Síochána

Leaflets were distributed in an attempt to dissuade parents from purchasing these vehicles and young people from using them. According to the Road Safety Authority, 39 people have been killed or injured in incidents involving these types of vehicles over the last four years.

As part of this operation yesterday 11 motorbikes and two cars were seized. Two of these bikes have been confirmed as stolen.

Source: An Garda Síochána

Five people were arrested and gardaí said there will be follow-up operations in the coming days and weeks as CCTV footage is analysed and results of technical examinations return.