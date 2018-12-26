This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five arrested over illegally operated scrambler bikes in Christmas Day crackdown

Gardaí seized 11 motorbikes yesterday and two cars.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 9,380 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413837
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARRESTED FIVE people and seized a number of motorbikes and cars in Dublin yesterday as part of an operation to crack down on the use of scrambler and quad bikes.

An Garda Síochána said there has been a significant problem with illegally operated scrambler bikes, quads and mopeds on the roads in Cabra and Finglas on Christmas morning in recent years. 

This year a garda operation was put in place to tackle the issue, beginning a number of weeks ago with community policing members calling to schools and parents to warn them of the dangers associated. 

scramblers Some of the bikes seized yesterday by gardaí. Source: An Garda Síochána

Leaflets were distributed in an attempt to dissuade parents from purchasing these vehicles and young people from using them. According to the Road Safety Authority, 39 people have been killed or injured in incidents involving these types of vehicles over the last four years. 

As part of this operation yesterday 11 motorbikes and two cars were seized. Two of these bikes have been confirmed as stolen. 

Related Read

24.12.18 Gardaí who pursue children on scrambler bikes may be 'personally liable' if an accident occurs

Source: An Garda Síochána

Five people were arrested and gardaí said there will be follow-up operations in the coming days and weeks as CCTV footage is analysed and results of technical examinations return. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    63,791  68
    2
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    52,189  11
    3
    		Photos: Festive swimmers brave the Forty Foot for annual Christmas dive
    40,266  22
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    29,678  2
    2
    		'I can't let him win an Olympic medal and I don't...that would just be really awful'
    22,435  10
    3
    		Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
    22,304  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    5,678  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    4,252  1
    3
    		What does your choice of Christmas sweets say about you?
    3,349  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    'No one would choose to work on Christmas Day, but we're all in it together'
    Indigestion at Christmas time - that is your stomach crying out for a break
    #WeAreWorking: Doctors and nurses remind Leo of their sacrifices over the Christmas period
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    CHRISTMAS
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?
    An Post made not one but three Christmas ads this year. Here's how - and why
    How Much Do You Know About Christmas Traditions From Around The World?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie