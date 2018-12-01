This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 1 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Now you can finally limit how often you use apps on your phone

Here’s how to use Screen Time if you’re an iOS user.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 1 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,123 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4361535

Source: Apple Support/YouTube

IT’S ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE to remember a time when mobile phones didn’t have a major role in our lives. They play a big role in how we work, rest and play these days.

But while there are many positives to smartphones – for example, you could run a business with one – there are many negatives too. For starters, they’re far too easy to use. Picking up your phone multiple times an hour is a reflexive action now. You don’t even have to think about it. 

The reason why we are pulled back to the phone time and time again is the proliferation of apps. Apps for social media use, apps for gaming, apps for setting alarms, apps for noting how often you feed your baby, apps for meditating.

App creators and tech companies want us to keep using phones and apps. That is, after all, their business. Which is why it’s particularly interesting that in its latest iOS update, Apple introduced a feature called Screen Time.

Screen Time not only tells you the (for me, anyway) shocking number of hours you spend on your phone, down to how many times you pick it up an hour, but also enables you to cut down on the amount of time you use certain apps.

PastedImage-58060 Source: Apple

Screen Time lets you set time limits for both types of apps – social media, gaming, productivity, etc – and individual apps. You can set any amount of minutes you like, and you can even give yourself different limits depending on the days. You can set limits for specific apps by clicking on that individual app name within the Screen Time section.

When you reach your time limit, an icon appears under the app to let you know that it is ‘locked’. If you’re looking at the app at the time, you get a notification telling you when you have five minutes left. When that’s over, a screen appears to tell you your time is up (but you can get a 15 minute reminder so that you can keep clicking away for another 15 minutes).

You can also set up a passcode to be used with the app timers, which you’ll need to enter if you want to extend the time limit.

If you want to take things a step forward, there’s a new tool called Downtime. This means that you won’t be able to access any apps except for a few that you need to use.

You can access all of this through Settings – Screen Time is just below Do Not Disturb.

‘It’s easy for people to be cynical’

Tech commentator Andy O’Donoghue tells TheJournal.ie he sees Screen Time as a positive step. “I think Apple are being less aggressive in their approach than Google are in digital wellbeing,” he says. 

There’s obviously a general cognisance that this is an important conversation, and I know it’s easy for people to be cynical, because the more devices we buy the more time we spend on them, the more profit tech companies are likely to make. However, ultimately I think Apple and Google are doing the right thing and hopefully for the right reasons.

He notes that Facebook and Instagram have been making similar moves regarding user wellbeing. “People used to joke that Instagram was the cure to boredom – but addiction isn’t a cure to boredom,” says O’Donoghue.

He says that in Ireland, the average person uses their phone 57 times a day, while in the US that figure is 80. “But millennials look at their phone perhaps as much as 150 times a day,” he says. “They are the people who will benefit most from [initiatives like Screen Time].”

Parents and adults have probably been bad role models regarding phone use over the last few years, says O’Donoghue. But now, they can show young people how to cut down on their phone time. 

“There is plenty of research about the effect screens have, particularly on young brains going to sleep,” says O’Donoghue. “That impact has to be considered because it means potentially late nights, it means drowsiness in school the next day – all these things have a societal effect. Then there are things we haven’t really started to consider yet, for example the potential for long time impact such as carpal tunnel and repetitive strain injury.”

We simply don’t know the long term negative effects of phone use. 

But will Screen Time be a flash in the pan or a way to radically alter how we interact with our phones? 

“I think it will start to trickle down through public consciousness,” says O’Donoghue. The auditing aspect of it might help, he says (Apple gives you a Screen Time report every week, so you can see if your habits change).

“We are now gamifying the audit process. Hopefully that might work in a really good inverse way – people might brag about cutting their usage.”

It’s somewhat surprising to see a company like Apple actually helping users to cut down on phone use, and putting that power into our hands. But it’s clever too – it builds brand loyalty and makes us believe the company is doing something positive for us. And it might have long-term effects we can’t even imagine.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man entering Ireland for sham marriage caught after his texts were checked by immigration officials
    133,766  106
    2
    		Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    41,054  64
    3
    		Dublin Bus, Luas and Irish Rail fares will change from today
    31,940  30
    Fora
    1
    		Why we should encourage over 55s to choose contract work over retirement
    141  0
    2
    		Following its major funding deal, Nuritas has lined up satellite bases abroad to target specific talent
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    40,061  29
    2
    		18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    23,397  21
    3
    		Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    18,481  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		As it happened: The Late Late Toy Show 2018
    49,645  81
    2
    		After showing up 2 hours late to other European gigs and playing for 30 mins, Lauryn Hill surprised Irish fans
    15,203  0
    3
    		7 of the main highlights from last night's Late Late Toy Show
    12,977  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    Former US President George H.W. Bush dies aged 94
    GARDAí
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 17-year-old girl
    DUBLIN
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?
    Gardaí investigating after shots fired at car in Dublin
    FRANCE
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?
    Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie