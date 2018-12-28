'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery

MARTINA COX, THE wife of Liverpool fan Seán Cox, has revealed she spent Christmas telling him about the support he has received since he was attacked in April.

And she also thanked the public for the “overwhelming” generosity shown to her family since her husband received life-changing injuries earlier this year.

Seán, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, was attacked by Italian fans outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma on 24 April.

He has since been receiving round-the-clock care for a head injury he suffered in the attack, and was transferred back to Ireland in May.

In a statement issued today, Martina expressed her gratitude to those who have supported Seán, and his family in the eight months since he was attacked.

“We spent a lot of time over Christmas with Seán in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, where he is continuing to make progress,” she said.

“He no longer has a feeding tube so is starting to eat and drink again with the help of the wonderful nursing staff.

“Seán has some more words and is trying very hard to sing along to familiar songs; these are encouraging and proud steps for us all.”

Martina revealed that she showed her husband social media posts, press clippings and videos from fundraising events across Ireland, and abroad in aid his recovery.

But she also spoke about how life had changed for the family in just 12 months, recalling that the Coxs were “an ordinary family” looking forward to 2018 this time last year.

“Seán or I never dreamt that twelve months on, there would be websites or media interviews or fundraising events all brought about by what happened after Seán was attacked in Liverpool on 24 April,” Martina said.

But she added that the overwhelming goodwill of Seán’s family, friends, supporters and the general public had helped his family through an “exceptionally difficult” time.

To date, the ‘Support Seán’ campaign has raised €1.1 million, and Martina expressed gratitude to people the family had never met for helping “in so many, many ways”.

“While we have a battle ahead again in 2019, our burden is lightened by this love and support for Seán,” she added.

“Thank you for everything you have done for Seán, our family and me during 2018.

“To the communities of Dunboyne, Dublin, Ireland, Liverpool and many other places across the world; to people who took part in events for Seán, organised fundraisers or donated online; to the child who sent five euro of their pocket money in an envelope to our house; we owe you a debt of gratitude.

“Thank you and Happy New Year.”