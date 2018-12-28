This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery

The 53 year-old Liverpool fan was injured after being attacked outside the club’s ground in April.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 28 Dec 2018, 12:21 PM
31 minutes ago 2,429 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4416013
Image: Merseyside Police
Image: Merseyside Police

MARTINA COX, THE wife of Liverpool fan Seán Cox, has revealed she spent Christmas telling him about the support he has received since he was attacked in April.

And she also thanked the public for the “overwhelming” generosity shown to her family since her husband received life-changing injuries earlier this year.

Seán, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, was attacked by Italian fans outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against AS Roma on 24 April.

He has since been receiving round-the-clock care for a head injury he suffered in the attack, and was transferred back to Ireland in May.

In a statement issued today, Martina expressed her gratitude to those who have supported Seán, and his family in the eight months since he was attacked.

“We spent a lot of time over Christmas with Seán in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, where he is continuing to make progress,” she said.

“He no longer has a feeding tube so is starting to eat and drink again with the help of the wonderful nursing staff.

“Seán has some more words and is trying very hard to sing along to familiar songs; these are encouraging and proud steps for us all.”

Martina revealed that she showed her husband social media posts, press clippings and videos from fundraising events across Ireland, and abroad in aid his recovery.

But she also spoke about how life had changed for the family in just 12 months, recalling that the Coxs were “an ordinary family” looking forward to 2018 this time last year.

“Seán or I never dreamt that twelve months on, there would be websites or media interviews or fundraising events all brought about by what happened after Seán was attacked in Liverpool on 24 April,” Martina said.

But she added that the overwhelming goodwill of Seán’s family, friends, supporters and the general public had helped his family through an “exceptionally difficult” time.

To date, the ‘Support Seán’ campaign has raised €1.1 million, and Martina expressed gratitude to people the family had never met for helping “in so many, many ways”.

“While we have a battle ahead again in 2019, our burden is lightened by this love and support for Seán,” she added.

“Thank you for everything you have done for Seán, our family and me during 2018.

“To the communities of Dunboyne, Dublin, Ireland, Liverpool and many other places across the world; to people who took part in events for Seán, organised fundraisers or donated online; to the child who sent five euro of their pocket money in an envelope to our house; we owe you a debt of gratitude.

“Thank you and Happy New Year.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		More than 50% of people think we should introduce France's winter eviction ban
    88,388  102
    2
    		'It's just a sh*tfest. You can't parody the man': Waterford Whispers and satire after Trump
    34,609  21
    3
    		State papers shed new light on family of Gibraltar Three's fight for truth
    32,648  47
    Fora
    1
    		Savills is struggling to let part of this Dublin office and says co-working hubs are the reason why
    4,584  0
    2
    		'Get everything in writing. That's a lesson I learned in a crude way'
    182  0
    The42
    1
    		'My mobile started ringing. I recognised the dialling code: +679. Fiji'
    56,434  9
    2
    		'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    27,452  30
    3
    		The man in Joe Schmidt's first Ireland squad who played his final competitive game at 26
    25,510  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Thursday
    6,222  0
    2
    		Phillip Schofield said it'll be a miracle if Gemma Collins even shows up for the first episode of Dancing on Ice ...it's The Dredge
    4,831  0
    3
    		A look back at all of the celebrity couples who split up in 2018
    4,520  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Gardaí in public appeal to trace 16-year-old missing from her Cavan home since yesterday
    Man in his 80s dies from injuries sustained in Christmas Eve hospital fire
    More than 400 drivers caught speeding on St Stephen's Day
    FINE GAEL
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    Fine Gael will seek Labour and Greens support as future government partners, as Leo fails to rule out 2019 election
    O' Cúiv on that 'rogue' NI candidate launch: 'I knew what I was doing. I'm happy to take the punishment. I did it for the greater good'
    O'Cúiv: 'FF seems to be saying that even if we are in government, things wouldn’t change'
    FIANNA FáIL
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country
    Trouble in the ranks: 'We've a health and housing crisis and our solution is to keep Fine Gael running the show'
    LIVERPOOL
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
    ‘Man United have spent £200m more than Klopp’

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie