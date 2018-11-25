This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Save our park': Tallaght locals protest against plans for apartment block

Tallaght Litter Mugs has said the apartments will hurt their cleanup efforts.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,752 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4354599
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
Image: Flickr/informatique
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
A section of Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght.
Image: Flickr/informatique

 A GROUP OF locals who help maintain a Green Flag winning park in Tallaght is campaigning against the building of apartments they say will hurt their efforts in the community.

The plans are for an area attached to Sean Walsh Park and would see a total of 81 new one or two-bedroom apartments that the council says are specially designed for older persons.

The public park is located beside Tallaght Stadium and across the main road from The Square shopping centre. 

Earlier this year, the park was awarded a Green Flag for its standards in cleanliness, horticulture and recreation.

A local group called the Tallaght Litter Mugs has been active in cleaning the park and says that the new development will hurt its efforts because a depot on the site will be moved to make way for the apartments. 

The council says the depot will be moved to an existing depot in Tymon Park, a short drive away. 

In a petition set up to help with their efforts, the Tallaght Litter Mugs group says the depot is one of a number of reasons why they are opposed to the plan.

“We do not want to lose the SDCC depot as this will severely erode the ability to maintain the high standards within the park, thereby threatening our Green Flag status,” the group states.

Tallaght Litter Mugs also says that the plans will see the removal of a “socially inclusive community garden” and could spread an invasive knotweed found at the site by way of the Whitestown Stream which runs alongside the site.

An Ecological Impact Assessment noted that knotweed was found at the site and said that it must be “removed and treated ahead of construction work”.

The plans will also see the removal of a small house and garden that is used by the caretaker of the depot that been used the house farmyard animals and has become a kind of local amenity.  

Source: TallaghtCommCouncil/YouTube

The group also opposes the plans on the basis that the site is not appropriate to house old people given its proximity to Tallaght Stadium, something the group refers to as “extremely poor planning”.

A spokesperson for South Dublin County Council previously told Echo.ie that the proposed housing scheme has been planned with the aim of alleviating some of the pressure on the housing list.

Local councillor Pamela Kearns told TheJournal.ie that the councillors have been assured that the depot moving from the site to Tymon Park will not hurt cleanup efforts.

Kearns says that the site is not actually part of the public park and that the site is relatively small compared to the wider Sean Walsh Park.

“You can’t keep saying that housing is needed and then object to each development that comes along,” she added.

Councillor Mick Duff also says he is confident that the depot in Tymon Park will be sufficient to collect the green waste from Sean Walsh Park.

“It’s an emotive issue when you hear people saying things like ‘Save our Park’ and ‘Don’t Build on our Park’, but the reality is that the park is untouched,” Duff says. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Major disruption to Heuston train services following tragic incident
    75,013  28
    2
    		Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    67,036  0
    3
    		Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport
    54,162  12
    Fora
    1
    		'A lot of sectors are in the doldrums': Why farms are being told to chase the tourist dollar
    89  0
    2
    		How chatbots can sooth stressed-out, angry customers during the busy shopping season
    77  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    85,818  45
    2
    		Champion of the world! Sensational Kellie Harrington seals gold in New Delhi
    49,853  32
    3
    		Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    40,637  99
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chrissy Teigen, Nicola Coughlan, and Piers Morgan... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,655  0
    2
    		Who Sang It: Girls Aloud or Sugababes?
    3,543  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,386  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Underwear had to be shown in Belfast rape trial, says Jackson's lawyer
    Domestic abuse against men: 'He'd been kicked in the balls: he was black and blue to his knees'
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    GARDAí
    Large fire breaks out in a Donegal hotel where 100 asylum seekers are to live
    Large fire breaks out in a Donegal hotel where 100 asylum seekers are to live
    80-year-old man dies after road collision in Wexford
    Bogus taxi seized after picking up passengers in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    DUBLIN AIRPORT
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Airport noise issues to be sorted by Christmas paving the way for new runway
    Man dies in workplace accident at Dublin Airport
    Knock-on delays at Dublin Airport after radar system fault

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie