Union has 'grave concerns' about hard drives of INM staff 'being searched without permission'

INM's office in Dublin city centre. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists (NUJ) has said is has “grave concerns” about reports that hard drives and emails of senior staff at Independent News and Media (INM) were searched without their permission.

The Sunday Business Post yesterday reported that INM’s former CEO Robert Pitt ordered a search of hard drives and emails of up to six editors, after a memo from his personal assistant was published in The Phoenix magazine.

Earlier today the Irish Independent reported that the NUJ has requested an urgent meeting with representatives from INM.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie this evening, the NUJ’s Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley said the union “will be writing to the company seeking further clarification following publication of new information in the Sunday Business Post”.

“We have grave concerns about the threat to confidential sources of information and the privacy of INM staff,” Dooley added.

The Sunday Business Post said the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is investigating the alleged search, which is believed to have happened in June 2015.

INM is Ireland’s largest media company and comprises the Irish Independent, the Sunday Independent and the Herald among other outlets.

With reporting by Stephen McDermott