Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
New national survey on sexual violence to be completed in two years

The minister said he expects the survey to begin next year, stating that it should be completed within 18 months.

By Christina Finn Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 11:41 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Doidam 10
Image: Shutterstock/Doidam 10

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE FLANAGAN has said he intends to bring a proposal to Cabinet by the end of the month for a second major national study on sexual violence in Ireland.

It’s been 16 years since the Savi – Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland – report, was published. Earlier this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar committed to conducting another report.

The minister said he expects the survey to begin next year, stating that it should be completed within 18 months.

The cost of the report will be in excess of €1 million.

“I am very keen to make a start this year,” said Flanagan, adding that the review will help inform government policy going forward, stating that there will be “at least a couple of years work in it”.

The SAVI report in 2002 detailed the prevalence of sexual violence in relation to age and gender of over 3,000 adults. It focused not only on the responses of those abused but also on the attitudes and perceptions of the general public to sexual violence.

The new report will carry out a comprehensive examination in respect of sexual harassment in the workplace. 

While the issue was included in the 2002 report, it was only a small subsection of the survey.

This new review will include an entire module on sexual harassment in the workplace and look at whether Ireland has adequate protections in place to protect employees.

When asked about the recent case when the type of underwear a woman wore was raised in the rape case, the minister said he is “very concerned” at recent reports. 

He said review is currently underway into the processes and procedures within the legal profession. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

