This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former senator found guilty of assaulting 3 gardaí

Heffernan appeared in court on charges brought following events relating to 31 July/ 1 August 2016.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 4 Jan 2019, 5:07 PM
17 minutes ago 3,009 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424270
James Heffernan was convicted today.
Image: RollingNews.ie
James Heffernan was convicted today.
James Heffernan was convicted today.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FORMER SENATOR has been found guilty of assaulting three gardaí after he was arrested outside the Indiependence Music Festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Fermoy District Court head that James Heffernan (39) of Ballinlyna, Kilfinane, Co Limerick told gardai that they were “sound as trouts” on 1 August, 2016 after he spent a night in custody following his arrest.

Heffernan appeared in court on charges brought following events relating to 31 July/ 1 August 2016.

Judge Brian Sheridan found Heffernan guilty of drink driving on the Limerick Road in Mitchelstown on 1 August 2016. He disqualified him from driving for a period of three years and fined him €500.

The former Labour Senator was also convicted of two common assault charges and one of assault causing harm to three members of the force after he was arrested on 31 July, 2016.

He was also convicted of two charges of careless driving at Coolnave, Mitchelstown on 1 August, 2016 and fined €400.

At a sitting of the court in December Heffernan had denied that he assaulted or spat at gardai following his arrest when he was allegedly ejected from the festival.

He maintained that any suggestion that he was “kung fu kicking a guard in the back” was completely false and that he was never abusive to gardaí.

Gardaí told the court that Heffernan was in an intoxicated state outside the venue and was seen kicking security barriers which fell on to the roadway.

Gardaí had to take him in to custody in Fermoy Garda Station for his own safety as he fell on barriers knocking them to the ground and was a “social danger.”

Detective Garda Gerry Murphy said as they attempted to put Heffernan in the garda van he kicked Sergeant Ger Quinn. He also spat at now retired Detective Garda Jim Fitzpatrick twice.

When they got to the station Heffernan was aggressive and uncooperative, the court heard

Garda Murphy said Heffernan refused to take off his shoes. When they were being taken off he kicked Garda Trevor Sheehan in to the mouth causing it to bleed, he said.

In his evidence at the previous hearing Heffernan said he was frustrated by the decision of gardaí to remove a Miraculous Medal from his neck whilst in custody.

However, he insisted that the mood in custody “was jovial and jocular” and they spoke about “garda pay and conditions”.

He said his alcohol consumption consisted of whiskey and a few cans. Garda evidence had been that he reportedly told them he was after “a whole heap of porter, whiskey and gin”.

At a hearing of the court today, Judge Sheridan directed that a probation report be prepared in the case.

He said that the evidence of the defendant was at variance to that of the gardaí and the security guard at the festival. The qualified primary school teacher will be sentenced on 15 March.

Comments have been disabled as the case is still before the courts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tesco worker fired after removing bottle of wine worth less than €20 from store
    111,407  66
    2
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    83,302  53
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A marketing analyst in Dublin on €32,000 who saves over €500 a month
    52,887  29
    Fora
    1
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    442  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    86,147  78
    2
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    37,513  26
    3
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    32,192  197
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart's appearance on Ellen just proves how unwilling he is to take responsibility for his comments
    6,586  6
    2
    		Hailee Steinfeld denied calling Niall Horan a 'narcissist' and 'master of manipulation' on Instagram ...it's The Dredge
    5,393  1
    3
    		Can't hack Luther, but need your Idris Elba fix? This new Netflix series might be for you
    4,588  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Senior garda suspended pending GSOC investigation
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Will the hospitality VAT hike make you go to restaurants less?
    Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie