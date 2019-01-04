Senior garda suspended pending GSOC investigation

A SENIOR OFFICER in the Gardaí, who is currently subject of an investigation, has been suspended from duty.

The officer is currently being investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSCO) following a complaint made last month.

RTÉ has reported that the complaint relates to an allegation of serious misconduct.

It is understood that the decision to suspend the officer was taken by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

This is the second reported suspension in recent months.

In October, Garda Head of Human Resources John Barrett was suspended after an internal investigation into alleged disagreements between Barrett, a civilian, and other senior members of the force.

In an official statement, An Garda Síochána has said that it will not be making further comment on the senior officer’s suspension. “An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”