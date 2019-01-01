This futuristic pod is making college life easier for students with autism

TUCKED AWAY IN a quiet corner of Dublin City University’s library is a little pod.

It has a sliding door, soft blankets, pillows, multicoloured lights, air conditioning, and speakers.

Although it sounds like the exact kind of environment a third-level student might like to stumble into after a heavy night, that’s not quite it’s purpose: It’s a sensory pod, designed for students with autism.

Most of us find university campuses to be a loud, frenetic environments, but for a student on the spectrum, these distractions and noises can become even more problematic and seriously interfere with their education.

An 18-month research project by DCU highlighted the difficulties facing students said sensory issues, ranging from the smell of the canteen, walls painted red, the hum of projectors, and cluttered furniture.

The pods allow students with autism who become overwhelmed to escape this environment, giving them a break or allowing them to study, and is part of the college’s effort to maintain its status as the world’s first autism-friendly university.

