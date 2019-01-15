Chief suspect in Stillorgan sex assault was handed suspended sentence for attacking woman

GARDAI ARE FOLLOWING a definite line of inquiry as they attempt to track down the man they believe carried out a sexual assault on a young woman late last week.

The woman was walking down the Lower Kilmacud Road in Stillorgan last Thursday when the incident happened.

The man is accused of ejaculating on the woman before walking away.

The teenage girl alleged that the man had been following her for around two kilometres before he attacked. Gardai have recovered a significant amount of CCTV evidence. A DNA sample was retrieved from the woman’s clothes.

A man fitting the profile who has over 30 convictions is known to frequent that area. Officers have made him a person of interest in the case.

DNA evidence collected from the woman’s clothes will be crucial in determining if the convicted sex offender carried out this latest attack.

That same man was handed a suspended sentence after he attacked a woman.

He has convictions including one for sexual assault. His other convictions include indecency and burglary. The suspect is a registered sex offender.