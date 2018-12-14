This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain

The musician allegedly failed to pay more than €14.5 million between 2012 and 2014.

By Associated Press Friday 14 Dec 2018, 6:25 PM
1 hour ago 7,394 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4397267
Shakira performing at Cedars International Festival in Ariz, Lebanon, on 13 July 2018.
Image: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Shakira performing at Cedars International Festival in Ariz, Lebanon, on 13 July 2018.
Shakira performing at Cedars International Festival in Ariz, Lebanon, on 13 July 2018.
Image: Bilal Jawich/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SPANISH PROSECUTORS HAVE charged music star Shakira with tax evasion, alleging she failed to pay more than €14.5 million between 2012 and 2014.

The charges published today allege Shakira listed the Bahamas as her official residence for tax purposes during those years but was in fact living in Spain with her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Tax rates are much lower in the Bahamas than in Spain.

Prosecutors in Barcelona say her travel abroad was for short periods because of professional commitments, while most of the year she stayed in Spain. They want her to pay tax in Spain on her worldwide income.

The Colombian singer officially moved to Spain for tax purposes in 2015, after having two children with Pique.

Evidence 

A magistrate will assess whether there is enough evidence to put Shakira on trial. Shakira’s representatives said they had no immediate comment.

Prosecutors want Shakira to pay a bond of €19.4 million — the amount they say she owes in tax, plus 33%, in accordance with Spanish law. Otherwise, they recommend a court freeze of her assets to that amount.

Shakira was named in the Paradise Papers leaks that detailed the offshore tax arrangements of numerous high-profile individuals including Madonna and U2′s Bono.

The documents were obtained by German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and investigated by Spanish news website El Confidencial.

Spain’s tax authorities referred their probe to the Barcelona prosecutor’s office a year ago.

Sports stars have also been in trouble with Spanish tax authorities, including footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

About the author
Associated Press

