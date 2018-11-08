Poll: Would you wear a shamrock poppy?

EVERY NOVEMBER, THE debate about whether Irish people should wear poppies rears its head.

Fine Gael senator Frank Feighan this morning said he’s asking Irish politicians to wear a shamrock poppy – a special commemorative design which honours Ireland’s dead in the First World War.

However, many see the poppy as a symbol of the British Army and not just as something which honours those who died over 100 years ago.

This morning we want to know: Would you wear a shamrock poppy?

