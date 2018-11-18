'Unbelievably there are still people who think it's worth taking a risk and driving while over the limit'

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross has that it’s “quite frankly unforgivable” to think it’s worth taking a risk and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was speaking as today marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Victims.

So far in Ireland this year, 130 people have died on the roads meaning that since records began in 1959, a total of 24,255 people have died on Irish roads.

In 2017, 158 people died in road traffic incidents. Despite close to one person dying every two days on the roads last year, 2017 was the safest year on Ireland’s roads since 1959.

While the overall trends are going downwards, Ross said that the numbers killed on the roads is still unacceptable.

“Year after year, the same messages go out,” he said. “And yet every year people are killed or maimed on our roads.”

Recent figures show 50,000 drivers were caught on their phones, while new changes to drink driving laws have introduced a zero tolerance policy on those caught over the limit who are now banned from driving for three months.

Ross said: “This bill will save lives. There is no disputing that. And yet there is still resistance to it. Still people who think an extra pint is worth risking a life and who are not shy about expressing this view – even to those who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers.