This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 18 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Unbelievably there are still people who think it's worth taking a risk and driving while over the limit'

On World Day of Remembrance for Road Victims, Minister for Transport Shane Ross had a strong message for drink drivers.

By Sean Murray Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
43 minutes ago 652 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4345126
Image: samboal
Image: samboal

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT Shane Ross has that it’s “quite frankly unforgivable” to think it’s worth taking a risk and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was speaking as today marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Victims.

So far in Ireland this year, 130 people have died on the roads meaning that since records began in 1959, a total of 24,255 people have died on Irish roads.

In 2017, 158 people died in road traffic incidents. Despite close to one person dying every two days on the roads last year, 2017 was the safest year on Ireland’s roads since 1959.

While the overall trends are going downwards, Ross said that the numbers killed on the roads is still unacceptable.

“Year after year, the same messages go out,” he said. “And yet every year people are killed or maimed on our roads.”

Recent figures show 50,000 drivers were caught on their phones, while new changes to drink driving laws have introduced a zero tolerance policy on those caught over the limit who are now banned from driving for three months.

Ross said: “This bill will save lives. There is no disputing that. And yet there is still resistance to it. Still people who think an extra pint is worth risking a life and who are not shy about expressing this view – even to those who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers.

Today therefore, it is fitting that we honour the extraordinary bravery and heroism of those victims groups who worked so hard to get this bill over the line. Their selflessness and dedication as they try to ensure that others are spared the grief that they suffer, is awe-inspiring. Today, please spare a moment to think of them and the loved ones they have lost.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    103,179  249
    2
    		'Ireland would like to help': Irish government open to asylum application from Asia Bibi
    52,601  53
    3
    		CIA concludes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi killing
    29,850  50
    Fora
    1
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    450  0
    2
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    99,256  96
    2
    		How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?
    60,853  123
    3
    		Stunning Stockdale score sees Schmidt's Ireland down the All Blacks again
    43,405  115
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian, Vogue Williams, and Pippa O'Connor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,292  0
    2
    		Poll: Which exercise do you dread the most during your work-out?
    4,212  0
    3
    		7 high-profile women talk about their experience of imposter syndrome
    3,783  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    PSNI
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Weapons believed to belong to the New IRA explode in back garden boiler fire
    Family pay tribute to 'incredible personality' of woman murdered in Fermanagh as man appears in court
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    IRELAND
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    Best 'physically exhausted, mentally ecstatic' after leading second Irish win over All Blacks
    In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie