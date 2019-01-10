This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman and child rushed to hospital after being bitten by shark

Local media said the victims were a woman and young child playing in the shallow waters of the island’s Catseye Beach.

By AFP Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 7:11 AM
26 minutes ago 2,231 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4432406
Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island.
Image: Shutterstock/Tanya Puntti
Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island.
Catseye Beach on Hamilton Island.
Image: Shutterstock/Tanya Puntti

A WOMAN AND a child were bitten by a shark in the popular Whitsunday Islands near Australia’s Great Barrier Reef today in the latest of a string of such attacks, reports and officials said.

The Queensland state ambulance service said the pair were rushed to hospital with leg and foot wounds from the attack along a beach on Hamilton Island, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Local media said the victims were a woman and young child playing in the shallow waters of the island’s Catseye Beach.

It was the latest in a series of shark attacks in waters around the Whitsunday islands, which had been considered safe for swimming.

One man died of his injuries from an attack in November, and a 12-year-old girl lost a leg after another mauling in September.

Australia has one of the world’s highest incidences of shark attacks, but fatalities remain rare.

There were 20 “unprovoked” shark attacks off the vast continent’s coast in 2018, though only one was fatal, according to data compiled by the Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Hamilton island grabbed global headlines in 2009 when 34,000 people entered a competition to land the “Best Job in the World” – a six-month stint as “caretaker” of the idyllic destination.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    55,751  15
    2
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    51,961  21
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A junior doctor in Mayo making €85,000 who wants to buy a €250,000 apartment in Dublin
    45,236  62
    Fora
    1
    		Enterprise Ireland has urged firms to adopt a 'no regrets' policy to Brexit
    186  0
    2
    		'When you start your own business it's not always 9 to 5, sometimes it's more like 24/7'
    138  0
    3
    		'We've quite a bit of ambition left': IT giant Ergo is aiming to hit €100m in sales next year
    110  0
    The42
    1
    		'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    30,155  8
    2
    		'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    27,055  0
    3
    		Connacht head coach has no fears about them becoming a development province again
    21,145  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Lee Curtis is raging at the Fiji Water Girl from the Golden Globes... it's The Dredge
    117,460  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan robbed loads of rubbish from the Golden Globes to give out to members of Ellen's audience
    15,661  0
    3
    		Just all of Sharon's outfits from the season premiere of Catastrophe
    4,661  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    Former Terenure College rugby coach sent for trial over indecent assault of nine boys
    HSE
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    Simon Harris was warned that smear test backlog was 'intensifying concern' among women
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    House of Fraser won't be honouring or reissuing Irish gift cards (but it is reissuing British ones)
    US preclearance at Dublin and Shannon to be beefed up ahead of the summer
    Have you seen the light? 5 Dublin lampposts you should really take a closer look at

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie