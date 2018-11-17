This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre

The attraction is expected to be up and running in early 2020 – at nearly double the cost than first expected.

By Fora Staff Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 6:00 PM
Mon 1:00 AM 934 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4343108
Pat Rigney
Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography
Pat Rigney
Pat Rigney
Image: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

THE SHED DISTILLERY is ploughing ahead with plans to build a new ‘visitor experience’ – even though its owner is anticipating it will cost nearly double than first expected and won’t “generate big profits” for the business.

Pat Rigney opened his Leitrim distillery four years ago, which produces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and Sausage Tree Pure Irish Vodka.

Plans were unveiled last year to add a new visitor centre to the site, but Rigney has said that work has yet to begin and the facility won’t be open to the public until 2020.

“It’s going out to tender shortly and we would hope to start work early in the new year,” he told Fora.

“At the moment we’re aiming for a soft launch at Christmas 2019 and then it’ll be the start of 2020 when we’re up and running. There’s a bit of a way to go but we’re taking our time and we’re trying to do it right.”

Initially it was estimated that the project would cost around €1 million, but Rigney said that figure is now more likely going to be between €1.5 million and €2 million.

“Visitor experiences typically don’t generate big profits – they’re expensive to run, they’re expensive to build and maintain – but it’s important to share your story with your customers,” he said.

gunpowder-irish-gin Source: The Shed Distillery

Planning permission was granted by Leitrim council in February of this year for a single-story extension to the distillery in Drumshanbo, which would include a visitor exhibition, café, herb garden and space for tasting and selling products.

It was originally thought that the centre would be fully open next year, but Rigney said that the project hasn’t gotten off the ground yet as he has been preoccupied with other aspects of the business.

“We’ve been very busy with our day-to-day business, growing new markets, hiring more people. We’ve been doing our day job,” he said.

“At the end of the day your distillery needs to be a success before you can think about your visitor experience.”

Alcohol Bill

Another reason for the delay was Rigney’s concerns about the Public Health Alcohol Bill, which was passed by the Dáil in September after taking nearly three years to make its way through the Oireachtas.

In a letter to Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring earlier this year, which was released to Fora under the Freedom of Information Act, Rigney said that he was putting the construction of the visitor centre “on hold” pending the outcome of the debate surrounding the Bill.

Concerns had been raised by the Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions that the restrictions on advertising in the bill could “seriously damage” the drinks tourism sector.

Rigney confirmed to Fora that he had been concerned about the potential effects of the new legislation but decided to proceed with his visitor centre nonetheless.

We made the decision to go ahead with the plan. I think at the end of the day it would have been a disservice to Drumshanbo and to our staff to cancel the project on the basis of some elements of the Alcohol Bill.

“It’s still a concern but we’re going ahead anyway. With the growth in tourism and international visitors we hope this particular visitor experience will be of benefit to Leitrim. We’re close to Carrick-on-Shannon so there’ll be great things to do in the area.”

Drinks tourism is a growing trade in Ireland. The Guinness Storehouse was the country’s top paid tourist attraction last year, with 1.7 million visitors, while a number of distillery and brewery attractions have opened their doors in the last couple of years.

Rigney is aiming to get 10,000 visitors in his first year “as a starting point” and is hoping that it will grow from there.

“Our key point of difference is that everything we sell is distilled at the distillery and it’s very important that we can show that to people. We’re the real thing and we hope people will get a kick out of it,” he said.

The Shed Distillery Plans for the new visitor centre Source: The Shed Distillery

Until the visitor project is completed, Rigney said that his main focus is on expanding operations and working on his new whiskey.

The Shed Distillery now has 28 staff and exports to 28 markets. According to the most recent public accounts, the company had retained profits of just over €1 million last year.

“Obviously the visitor experience is important for sharing our story with consumers, but we’ve got to keep growing the business at the same time,” Rigney said.

“We’re looking after our home base but we’re also driving internationally, opening up new markets. Our new whiskey is maturing and will be launched in 2020 so that’s the next big thing.”

Get our NEW daily digest of the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Sarah Harford and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?
    67,829  222
    2
    		'Ireland would like to help': Irish government open to asylum application from Asia Bibi
    46,457  52
    3
    		Torture, petrol bombs and 'garda rats': On the frontline of Drogheda's gang feud
    43,759  44
    Fora
    1
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    648  0
    2
    		This year's John Lewis Christmas ad didn't hit the spot. Here's why
    256  0
    3
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    215  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    38,963  65
    2
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    31,371  59
    3
    		Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    24,985  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    5,807  2
    2
    		Rob Kardashian, Vogue Williams, and Pippa O'Connor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,064  0
    3
    		7 high-profile women talk about their experience of imposter syndrome
    2,950  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Only journalists and lawyers to be allowed text and tweet in court says Ireland's top judge
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    GARDAí
    Heroin worth over â¬2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Heroin worth over €2 million seized at Dublin Airport
    Teenager to appear in court charged with stealing 14 bicycles
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie