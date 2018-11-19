This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 20 November, 2018
At least four people wounded after shots are fired at Chicago hospital

The gunman is dead.

By Associated Press Monday 19 Nov 2018, 11:57 PM
1 hour ago 10,206 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348481
Mercy Hospital, Chicago
Image: Google Maps
Mercy Hospital, Chicago
Mercy Hospital, Chicago
Image: Google Maps

Updated 19 minutes ago

A GUNMAN OPENED fire at a Chicago hospital today, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities have said.

A police spokesman said the gunman was dead, but it was not immediately clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

A witness named James Gray told reporters it looked as if the attacker “was turning and shooting people at random”.

The shooting apparently began as the suspect was walking with a woman near a car park. He turned and repeatedly shot the woman in the chest. He then entered the hospital and continued firing, Gray said.

Four people are in a critical condition, including an officer. At least one of the four was a hospital employee, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers,” Guglielmi tweeted.

TV footage showed people filing out of the hospital into a car park with their hands in the air.

“We were going about our business and waiting for our results and then I heard shots fired,” an unnamed witness told the local CBS affiliate.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a gunman killed 12 people in a California music bar packed with college students. 

That rampage followed the worst anti-Semitic attack in modern US history, when a gunman opened fire on worshipers at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on 27 October.

The incidents have added to the growing outcry over gun safety in the US, where there have been more than 300 mass shootings this year.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

