Man who was shot dead outside Swords gym named

The scene of the shooting last night. Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE MAN WHO was shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night has been named as Zach Parker.

The 23-year-old was fatally injured in the incident, which happened outside a gym in the Applewood Close area of Swords. He died at the scene.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation. A number of shots were fired during the incident.

A second man, aged in his mid-20s, was seriously injured in the shooting and taken to Beaumont Hospital. It’s understood he suffered injuries to his shoulder and jaw.

It’s understood both men were known to gardaí. Parker was convicted for dealing drugs after being caught with almost €3,000 worth of cocaine in February 2017.