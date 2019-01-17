This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin

The incident happened in the Applewood Close area of Swords at 7.30pm.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 93,499 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4446288
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via PA Images

Updated 22 minutes ago

ONE PERSON HAS died and another has been seriously injured following a shooting in Swords, Co Dublin this evening. 

It’s understood the incident happened outside a gym in the Applewood Close area of Swords at 7.30pm.

A number of shots were fired during the incident. 

One man in his early 20s has been fatally injured. 

The second man (mid-20s) has been removed to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. It’s understood he suffered injuries to his shoulder and jaw. 

Dublin Fire Brigade sent one fire engine, two ambulances and its advanced paramedic unit to the scene.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
