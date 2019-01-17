One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin

ONE PERSON HAS died and another has been seriously injured following a shooting in Swords, Co Dublin this evening.

It’s understood the incident happened outside a gym in the Applewood Close area of Swords at 7.30pm.

A number of shots were fired during the incident.

One man in his early 20s has been fatally injured.

The second man (mid-20s) has been removed to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious. It’s understood he suffered injuries to his shoulder and jaw.

Dublin Fire Brigade sent one fire engine, two ambulances and its advanced paramedic unit to the scene.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy