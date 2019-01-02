Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises

A TEENAGE BOY who was arrested after a shooting incident at a takeaway premises in Edenmore Shopping Centre yesterday has been released from custody.

The 16-year-old was released without charge last night.

Two men were taken to hospital with injuries following the shooting incident at the takeaway premises which happened just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 44-year-old man who was also arrested remains in garda custody.

Two male staff members (aged 28 and 38) received gunshot wounds. They were both removed to Beaumont Hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.