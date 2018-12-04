Police respond to suspected shooting close to primary school in West Belfast

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have responded to a suspected shooting close to a school in Belfast.

The incident is believed to have occurred at Glen Road beside St Mary’s Grammar School in West Belfast.

The PSNI have only said that they are responding to an “incident” in the area.

“Due to an incident on the Glen Rd, west Belfast, drivers are advised the area between the Monagh bypass & Glen Rd junction up to Shaws Rd & Glen Rd junction is closed until further notice,” the police service said.

Please avoid the area & seek alternative route if possible.

SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood said that the shooting had occurred, calling it “sickening”.

“It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today,” he said.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality.